A handful of leftists actually made good on those post-election promises to leave the United States following President Trump's election. One of them, Wisconsin doctor Jemstone Bathe, is a "trans woman" who fled to Canada.

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He was barred from practicing in the country after allegedly pursuing a sexual relationship with a patient. According to the New York Post, Bathe exchanged "explicit text messages" and discussed "prescription hormones in a sexual context" with the patient.

Transgender doctor who fled US over Trump banned in Canada after being accused of pursuing relationship with patient https://t.co/DZL0demFEh pic.twitter.com/e41DC17oIO — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2026

Per a notice on Bathe's profile on the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba, he's no longer practicing as of November 16, and he's prohibited from practicing medicine in any jurisdiction, including online platforms, until the College's Investigation Committee or its chair gives him permission. Bathe's LinkedIn profile lists his profession as "Gender Affirming Care Physician."

"Dr. Bathe will not resume the practice of medicine until such time as Dr. Bathe has the express permission of the Investigation Committee or the Chair of the Investigation Committee (the 'Chair') to do so," the notice said. "Dr. Bathe will not hold themselves out to any person as practicing medicine (as described in paragraph 4), whether in person or online, and Dr. Bathe will not practice medicine in any jurisdiction or forum."

The unnamed victim, who also identifies as "trans," told the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba that Bathe tried to pursue a sexual relationship with them "almost immediately" after their first medical appointment in March.

Bathe previously practiced in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, a small town of less than 10,000 people in the northwestern part of the state. The New York Post reported that Bathe claimed "little support" while working there and that the Trump administration "threatened the physician's ability to continue practicing medicine in the United States."

These men are actively encouraged to violate boundaries, so no surprises here. — Terf of the north (@terftasticwoman) November 23, 2026

Like bathrooms, locker rooms, and girls'/women's sports.

Shocked Canada banned him. Canadians are so apathetic it’s almost impossible to to get fired as a doctor bc it’s a government protected job. I’m guessing he got a banned for a week or two and they moved him to another town. — Powderbear (@Powderbear70922) November 23, 2026

That's the only surprising thing about this article, honestly.

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Canada has taken in so many of these gender, “medical professionals,” who left the USA when proper laws protecting young people came into place. It will take us years to remove them. So many nurses, nurse practitioners and doctors came to the country to practice “gender” care. https://t.co/FMuRKAdzmD — BEES2008 🇨🇦 (@daisyyoda) November 23, 2026

We have to wonder how many actual "transgender" people are in a town of 10,000. If we believe that 0.95 percent of adults identify as "trans," that's 95 people in a town of 10,000. But Bathe's "lack of support" was likely because there weren't many "transgender" people in Rice Lake, if any.

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