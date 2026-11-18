Delon Ramond Jaundoo, a Guyanese national living in the U.S. illegally, was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, on several charges, including attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, criminal use of a firearm, and multiple counts of criminal possession of a loaded weapon.

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Despite these serious violent crimes and the fact that he had an active federal immigration detainer, Jaundoo was released from Rikers Island and is now at large. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is slamming New York for cutting him loose, including Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

"Despite these violent charges, sanctuary politicians in New York refused to honor ICE’s detainer and released this criminal back onto the streets to put more American lives in danger," Mullin said in a statement. "Under Governor Kathy Hochul, New York has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime."

Illegal migrant accused of attempted murder at large after Rikers release despite ICE detainer: DHS https://t.co/e6N7qHSbur pic.twitter.com/F7mrgXkoBi — New York Post (@nypost) November 17, 2026

Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an executive order after taking office that limited city coordination with ICE. Gov. Kathy Hochul also signed a state law that went into effect in August, barring local officials from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement.

Despite that, The New York Post reports that Hochul's office doesn't consider New York a sanctuary state. "Governor Hochul has been clear: New York State is not and never will be a sanctuary for violent criminals," a spokesperson said. "By law, New York State always notifies federal immigration enforcement of any non-citizen serving a State prison sentence. Any assertion otherwise is a blatant mischaracterization of the facts meant to distract from the cruelty and violence we’ve seen from Secretary Mullin’s ICE agents."

They notify federal immigration, but do not keep illegal aliens detained until ICE can retrieve them, knowing full well it's much harder to locate an at-large criminal than one held at, say, Rikers Island.

And when Jaundoo murders someone, no one will be held accountable.

This is a case for the Community Dialogue and Deescalation Unit. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 17, 2026

Yes. That'll work.

We need to hold military tribunals for the degenerates who keep releasing violent illegals. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 17, 2026

Failure to make Democrats like Hochul and Mamdani face consequences for their actions will have long-lasting repercussions.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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