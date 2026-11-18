President Trump’s promise to end “catch and release” policies at the border reached a milestone in October, as federal officials reported that no immigrant apprehended at the border was released into the United States for the 18th month in a row and a separate forecast projected the U.S. murder rate would reach a record low in 2026.

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According to a new report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), October marked the lowest monthly encounter count since February and the lowest ever recorded for the first month of a fiscal year.

“President Trump unleashed the full strength of DHS to secure the border and enforce the law,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in the release. “The results speak for themselves.”

The number of arrests at the Southwest border decreased, too. In October, the numbers were 95 percent lower than the average month under the Biden administration, with only 8,288 arrests last month.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Mullin, CBP has been empowered to enforce the law, giving us an unprecedented level of control over our borders,” CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott said in the release. “We know more about who and what is entering our homeland than at any time in our nation’s history. America is safer because we are enforcing the rule of law, keeping threats out of our communities, and putting the security of the American people first.”

The report also shows CBP’s seizures of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana, increased by 44 percent from September and by 13 percent from October 2024.

The record numbers are thanks to the Trump administration’s major focus on stopping illegal immigration and deporting those here illegally, and were funded in large part by the Republicans’ Working Families Tax Cuts. The legislation provided the largest funding increase for immigration agencies in history, allowing for the deportation of at least one million illegal immigrants each year, increased funding to secure the border wall, and pay increases for Border Patrol and ICE agents.

The country is also seeing a mass exodus of illegal immigrants. Since Trump took office, three million illegal aliens have left the country, and approximately two million have self-deported. Meanwhile, immigration enforcement officers reported a record 483,200 deportations in the 2026 fiscal year.

In fiscal year 2026 alone, ICE carried out nearly as many deportations as it did in Biden’s three full fiscal years combined. The 2026 total was also more than eight times its total in 2021, the year Biden took office.

In addition, those record numbers of deportations have led to a significant drop in crime in cities across the U.S. In the first half of 2026, some of the nation’s largest cities saw a 17 percent decrease in homicides due to both the removal of criminal illegal immigrants and the Trump administration's implementation of National Guard patrols.

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According to a report from crime data analyst Jeff Asher, 2026 murder rates are on track to be “by far the lowest ever recorded.”

Also under Trump, Homeland Security has tracked down 157,000 missing children that the department misplaced under Biden, as more than 500,000 children came into the country unaccompanied.

October’s numbers show a continued trend from previous DHS reports this year, and the Trump administration says it intends to continue that momentum.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we will continue to deliver the most secure border in American history and save American lives,” Mullin said.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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