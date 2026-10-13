New York's Detainer Rules Push ICE Onto the Street

A 5-year-old sat in the back seat of a Honda CR-V in Marble Hill last Thursday when an ICE agent fired several rounds at the car. The boy wasn't hurt. His 28-year-old father, Oscar Belgal, was shot in the neck and survived. Whatever investigators conclude about the shooting, the question for the rest of us is how a street arrest became the plan.

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Here's my view. New York City built a detainer system that makes a quiet jailhouse handoff of a criminal suspect almost impossible. A state appeals court removed the fallback, and a federal judge now holds the case. Agents on the street absorb the risk, and so do the neighbors, and sometimes a child.

Start with the record. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirms Belgal had two prior NYC arrests: a 2023 robbery case that ended in a grand larceny plea, and a 2025 drug-sale charge that's still pending. DHS adds alleged Trinitarios gang ties and says he was released days after a December 2023 arrest. Those are allegations until a court says otherwise. His lawyers say ICE arrested him without a warrant and hasn't issued a notice to appear. I'm a father of three sons and a former coach, so I want both sides' facts before I convict anybody. The presumption of innocence covers Belgal and the agent who fired.

Now the detainer. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Chief Marcos Charles confirmed a detainer existed for Belgal but "didn't say when that request was filed," and the NYPD hadn't confirmed it as of Friday. We do have the city's own totals. From July 2025 through June 2026, the NYPD received 9,645 civil immigration detainers and honored none. The Department of Correction's top attorney told the City Council it honored 25 of nearly 900 requests in 2025. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin calls the response "absolute silence." The paperwork backs the thrust of his complaint. Mayor Zohran Mamdani spent two hours on the phone with the president and the DHS secretary pleading for Belgal's release. I'd love to see that same energy aimed at protecting citizens.

The silence is written into law. Under New York City's detainer statutes, the police and correction departments may honor a civil immigration detainer only when federal agents present a judicial warrant, with narrow exceptions for people convicted of listed "violent or serious" crimes. Corrections staff also can't spend on-duty time sharing release dates with immigration inquiries, except for those same convicted people. Whether a larceny plea and a pending drug case clear that bar is something City Hall could answer in a paragraph. It should. Former ICE official Scott Mechkowski told the Monitor the shooting could have been prevented had Belgal been transferred from jail. That's an opinion, and an untested one, but it names the choice at issue.

The warrant requirement is the clever part. Removal is a civil proceeding, and ICE's ordinary detainer paperwork isn't signed by a judge. So the city demands a document the system rarely produces, then calls itself compliant. It's the Seinfeld rental car routine. They know how to take the reservation. They just don't know how to hold the reservation.

Judges deserve a share of the blame, though not for failing to deport anyone, since removal belongs to ICE and the immigration courts. In 2018, a New York appeals court held in People ex rel. Wells v. DeMarco that local officers can't hold someone on an ICE detainer once the state case ends, because that's a new arrest and state law gives them no power to make civil immigration arrests. After the shooting, Judge J. Paul Oetken barred the government from removing Belgal or moving him outside the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York and the District of New Jersey while he considers a habeas petition. That order preserves the court's jurisdiction and leaves the criminal charges and the immigration case standing. Stack it on Wells and city law, and every layer protects process while no layer owns the outcome.

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Scalia complicates this for conservatives, and I'd rather say so than wait for an editor to. His majority opinion in Printz v. United States held that Washington cannot make local officers administer a federal program. That is the constitutional shield under every sanctuary policy. Printz bars conscription, though. A voluntary phone call about a release date isn't conscription, and the city's law restricts even that. Civil libertarians add that detainers aren't judicial warrants, and a University of Pittsburgh law professor told the Monitor they carry less legal weight than court orders. I earned a criminal justice degree at Northeastern, so I take the Fourth Amendment seriously. Notice asks for far less than a hold, and Council members chose to withhold it.

Three changes would fix most of this. The City Council can amend the detainer laws so a pending felony charge triggers release notification to ICE. Congress could authorize federal magistrate judges to issue civil immigration arrest or custody orders, which would hand local jails the judicial warrant the city says it wants. That takes a new statute, and its scope and constitutional limits would need testing. DHS and the city can publish the Belgal detainer, its filing date, the NYPD's response, and the release records. Louis Brandeis wrote that "sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants," and he never asked for a party registration first.

The Stoics taught us to separate what's in our control from what isn't. A city can't control Washington. It does control its jail doors, its release notices, and its council votes. I've testified on fiduciary duty in federal and state court, and the rule travels well: people entrusted with others' safety can't hide behind process when the process fails. New York's leaders wrote the process. They own the result, and the next child in a back seat shouldn't pay for it.

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Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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