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Here's How Many ICE Detainers Sanctuary State New York Has Rejected

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 12, 2026 11:15 AM
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Here's How Many ICE Detainers Sanctuary State New York Has Rejected
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Democrats in New York have no interest in keeping their communities safe. After their meltdown over the weekend following an ICE-involved shooting of a criminal illegal alien with gang ties, we're learning the Big Apple and the state have rejected thousands of ICE detainers, keeping at least 16,000 illegal aliens in your neighborhood. These ICE detainers cover illegal aliens who have been accused of or committed more than 50,000 crimes 

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The Department of Homeland Security said the municipalities across the Dem-driven state have refused to comply with its detainment requests 16,070 times since President Trump re-entered office fewer than two years ago — refusing to hand over criminal migrants suspected or convicted of everything from murder to kidnapping and sexual assault.

“While sanctuary politicians continue to release dangerous criminals onto their streets, our brave law enforcement officers will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals and make America safe again. Illegal aliens have no sanctuary in America,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin told The Post.

“We enforce these laws with no help from Mayor [Zohran] Mamdani and Governor [Kathy] Hochul.


“The Trump Administration is committed to protecting the American people in every city and every state, and we won’t let sanctuary politicians stand in our way,” Mullin said.

Federal law trumps city and state sanctuary policies. Every single time.

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Democrats don't want safe communities. They want the chaos because the destruction is the point.

They should be held accountable for this.

Democrats want more ICE-involved shootings so they can grandstand. That's the only logical conclusion to draw here.

It's absolute madness.

16,000 rejected ICE detainers is the epitome of a sanctuary state.

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DHS also slammed both Gov. Hochul and Mayor Mamdani for refusing to protect their state and city.

"Since January 20, 2025, to October 8, 2026, New York has failed to honor 16,070 ICE detainers. There are 52,503 total criminal charges and convictions associated with the detainers that were not honored.The Trump Administration is committed to protecting the American people in every city and every state, and we won’t let sanctuary politicians stand in our way," DHS wrote on X.

Secretary Mullin also criticized New York Democrats, calling the policies a "disaster."

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"On her watch, illegal aliens have been allowed to roam the streets freely, and have even been released from custody despite ICE detainers. As a result, innocent Americans have been murdered, shot, stabbed, and raped by these illegal aliens in New York and other states," he wrote on X. "@DHSgov condemns these reckless and evil sanctuary policies and demands that Governor Hochul and her fellow sanctuary politicians put a stop to this before any more innocent lives are lost."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | KATHY HOCHUL | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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