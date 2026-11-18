How could no one want this job? I mean, I understand why no one would want this job, but to give it back so willingly to Sen. John Thune (R-SD) after his inaction led to a blue blowout in 2026 is beyond me. Thune and the rest of the Senate GOP leadership were reelection by acclamation. Thune said that he’s back because no one wanted the job. I can see that. Still, this is public life, where tough choices often present themselves: You’re telling me no one wanted to challenge Thune. That still annoys me, but one GOP senator wasn’t going to stand by for this.

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Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) left the conference meeting after calling for a delay of the leadership elections. Johnson said more, speaking to Newsmax Rob Finnerty:

Senator Ron Johnson is the LONE Republican Senator holding John Thune’s feet to the fire. After WALKING OUT of the conference meeting last week where his colleagues reelected Thune to serve as Republican Minority Leader, Johnson is now calling out Thune and the GOP senators who helped secure his return. This needed to be done. FINNERTY: “I know you walked out of the meeting last week. You were not in favor of voting last week on Senate Minority Leader. Why would you put John Thune back in power? This man accomplished nothing over the last two years.” JOHNSON: “You have to ask my colleagues...again, I respectfully walked out.” “I did not want to participate in that election, which in the end, reelected him and all our leadership team by acclamation.” “Again, I like John Thune, but when you have an election that is such...so devastating, that kind of magnitude, it demands change!” “I mean, it’s just common sense. I mean, it’s just so tone deaf to not allow any challenger at the time, like Chris Van Hollen had time to consider running, start gaining support and actually have a real election sometime in December.” “We didn’t NEED to know who our leaders are going to be when we’re in the minority next January.” Republicans just suffered a devastating election, and their response was to give the same leadership another two years... Credit to Johnson for having the guts to do that. — Overton (@overton_news) November 18, 2026

FINNERTY: “I know you walked out of the meeting last week. You were not in favor of voting last week on Senate Minority Leader. Why would you put John Thune back in power? This man accomplished nothing over the last two years.” JOHNSON: “You have to ask my colleagues...again, I respectfully walked out.” “I did not want to participate in that election, which in the end, reelected him and all our leadership team by acclamation.” “Again, I like John Thune, but when you have an election that is such...so devastating, that kind of magnitude, it demands change!” “I mean, it’s just common sense. I mean, it’s just so tone deaf to not allow any challenger at the time, like Chris Van Hollen had time to consider running, start gaining support and actually have a real election sometime in December.” “We didn’t NEED to know who our leaders are going to be when we’re in the minority next January.”

Well said, but the GOP is already screwing up the lame duck, especially with this flap over judicial nominees. Some Republican senators are derailing nominations. Classic ‘perfect being the enemy of good’ here, especially since Republicans are on the clock. They’re entering the minority in January, and it will last for years.

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