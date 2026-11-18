The ongoing investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and her immigration status has taken us down some wild roads. She allegedly married her brother, a claim we’ve known for years, and now we have documented proof that he might also be gay. Her date of birth was changed by her office staff to align with the naturalization timeline, and her father was not a Somali refugee fleeing persecution. This led to a search of her D.C. residence by federal agents, who seized her phone, computer, and passport. And now, most of the documents have been sealed by Judge James Boasberg, who’s been a thorn in the administration’s side, but the Trump Justice Department agrees, so it’s not a judicial coup story (via The Hill):

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A federal judge sided with the Justice Department (DOJ) Tuesday in its push to seal the “vast majority” of the search warrant affidavit connected to the criminal investigation of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said releasing the full affidavit would be “premature” as federal investigators continue reviewing materials seized during an October raid on the congresswoman’s Washington, D.C. home over suspected immigration fraud. “I agree that the vast majority of the warrant affidavit should remain seatled,” Boasberg said during a hearing Tuesday. But the judge said legal discussions about the measures taken to protect Omar’s constitutional rights should not be redacted. The Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause protect members of Congress from being questioned outside the legislative branch over their lawmaking activities. The hearing came after a coalition of 14 news organizations — including The Associated Press, CNN, NBC News and The Washington Post — applied for access to the search warrant and other sealed court records related to the raid, during which federal agents seized Omar’s phone and later subpoenaed members of her family.

Omar and the media ironically claimed this was a biased prosecution, a narrative that imploded a few hours later. The Biden and Obama DOJs were also investigating leads into possible fraud by Ms. Omar.

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