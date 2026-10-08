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ICE Officer Shoots Suspect During Bronx Operation, DHS Says Target Was Gang-Linked Illegal Alien

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 08, 2026 9:39 PM
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ICE Officer Shoots Suspect During Bronx Operation, DHS Says Target Was Gang-Linked Illegal Alien
Townhall Media

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reportedly shot someone in New York. The person shot is alive and in the hospital.

The Department of Homeland Security said that ICE officers were targeting a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic who was previously arrested for assault and was associated with the Trinitarios gang. 

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That person, who has not yet been identified, was arrested by the New York Police Department in December 2023 but was released a few days later, DHS said. 

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that he called President Donald Trump and will ask him to end ICE enforcement in New York City. 

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News Topics DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NEW YORK
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