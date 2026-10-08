ICE Officer Shoots Suspect During Bronx Operation, DHS Says Target Was Gang-Linked Illegal Alien

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reportedly shot someone in New York. The person shot is alive and in the hospital.

The Department of Homeland Security said that ICE officers were targeting a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic who was previously arrested for assault and was associated with the Trinitarios gang.

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That person, who has not yet been identified, was arrested by the New York Police Department in December 2023 but was released a few days later, DHS said.

On October 8, at approximately 4:00 PM ET, ICE officers were conducting a targeted enforcement operation in the Bronx, New York, to arrest a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession. He has associations to the Trinitarios gang, the same gang who brutally shot a CBP officer last year. This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later by reckless Democrat sanctuary policies that put American lives at risk. During the incident, an ICE officer discharged his weapon and the criminal illegal alien was injured. ICE officers immediately rendered aid. The individual is alive and at a local hospital. The FBI and HSI are on the scene. The incident remains under investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available. When dangerous illegal aliens are released back onto the streets by radical sanctuary politicians, our officers are forced to make arrests at large in the community in unpredictable and dangerous environments. Our officers should not have to risk their lives, and innocent Americans should not have to face unnecessary danger, because sanctuary politicians refuse to cooperate with federal law enforcement. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 9, 2026

Photos of bullet holes in a car at the scene of the ICE shooting in NYC, via NY Post https://t.co/sCzQG8OrZO https://t.co/sho3uW757t — Steve Lookner (@lookner) October 8, 2026

Earlier today, ICE shot a New Yorker in front of a child in Marble Hill. I am keeping the victim and their family in my prayers tonight. We need a full investigation into this shooting. We need accountability. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 9, 2026

Photos from the aftermath of the New York City ICE shooting that were obtained by The Intercept show a federal agent in a high-viz vest weilding an assault rifle. An eyewitness told @NoahHurowitz that an agent at the scene appeared to be posing at a construction worker, until they stashed their high-viz vest. https://t.co/hSkKRpgwqr — The Intercept (@theintercept) October 9, 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that he called President Donald Trump and will ask him to end ICE enforcement in New York City.

This afternoon in Marble Hill, a New Yorker was shot by an ICE agent in a residential neighborhood. Early reports indicate agents surrounded him and a 5-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds. We believe the child was physically unharmed. This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation. I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities. Our thoughts are with the injured New Yorker and his family tonight. We are praying for his recovery. Get ICE out of our neighborhoods. Get ICE out of our hospitals. Get ICE off our streets. Get ICE away from our children. Abolish ICE. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 8, 2026

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