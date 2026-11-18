You could guess this was all a lie. Still, it’s on the GOP for failing to get their messaging right and for allowing the other side to define them. The 2026 elections were a blue blowout, with even demographics that lean heavily toward the GOP shifting violently toward Democrats. Marginal shifts in the white working-class vote could determine an election. In 2026, there was a double-digit shift, and some 35 percent of 2024 Trump voters stayed home. It’s a recipe for destruction.

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Congress will have a massive Democrat majority in both chambers next year. It’ll take years to recover, but there is an opportunity here for the GOP, as overreach is likely. Democrats ran on affordability and cost-of-living issues. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), who should be the leader of Senate Republicans, tore through that narrative in less than four minutes.

Sen. Bernie Moreno just torched the Democrats' affordably "agenda" on Ingraham. Democrats ran on “we’ll lower costs.” But in reality: Democrats want more subsidies, open borders, Medicare for All that kills private insurance, refund USAID. Moreno: "For example, gas prices, [Democrats] want to lower gas prices. They're closing refineries. You can't lower our refinery capability, shut down plants and expect electricity. Well, we know they're there for high gas prices. They always have it... What's going to be interesting is we're going to have to show the American people that what they actually want to do is increase subsidies. They want more taxpayers from one group to pay for the cost of another group. That doesn't lower costs. It does the exact opposite. Think electric vehicle subsidy, $7,500. We got rid of that. A year later, electric vehicle prices are down 3 percent. That's what we're going to show them, subsidies raise costs. But, you know, they don't, they're not great with economics!" "Taking money from one group and giving it to another is the biggest lie in the history of worldwide politics. Chavez ran a campaign like that, and he did take it, he just never gave it." — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 18, 2026

Moreno: "For example, gas prices, [Democrats] want to lower gas prices. They're closing refineries. You can't lower our refinery capability, shut down plants and expect electricity. Well, we know they're there for high gas prices. They always have it... What's going to be interesting is we're going to have to show the American people that what they actually want to do is increase subsidies. They want more taxpayers from one group to pay for the cost of another group. That doesn't lower costs. It does the exact opposite. Think electric vehicle subsidy, $7,500. We got rid of that. A year later, electric vehicle prices are down 3 percent. That's what we're going to show them, subsidies raise costs. But, you know, they don't, they're not great with economics!" "Taking money from one group and giving it to another is the biggest lie in the history of worldwide politics. Chavez ran a campaign like that, and he did take it, he just never gave it."

Democrats blocked most issues that addressed cost-of-living matters, which is no shock.

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