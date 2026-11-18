California politicians promised a super-fast train that would "whisk riders" from LA to San Francisco in about two and a half hours.

Cool!

Eighteen years and more than $15 billion later, they still haven't laid any track.

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Yet California Gov. Gavin Newsom insists, "We're actually making this project work."

Really?

I wonder what "work" means to politicians.

It sure doesn't mean using taxpayer money wisely.

When the project began, the promised cost was $33 billion.

Today, my new video points out, the projected cost for the San Francisco to Los Angeles line alone is up to $126 billion.

And now Newsom says, "There simply isn't a path to get from Sacramento to San Diego, let alone San Francisco to LA ... We do have the capacity to complete a high-speed rail link between Merced and Bakersfield."

Merced? It has a population of 100,000.

Bakersfield has about 400,000.

Even that shorter route will cost more than the original promised cost for the entire San Francisco to LA line.

Hilariously, now the train won't even have a stop downtown. The proposed Merced stop will be about 4 miles away; Bakersfield's would be 5 miles from the planned downtown station!

It's so stupid.

Politicians promise something wonderful. Then it costs more and takes longer. The answer is always: give us more money!

I first reported on this train in 2013. Economist Adrian Moore, vice president of the Reason Foundation, told me, "I live in a little mountain town called Tehachapi. It's in the middle of nowhere, 50 miles to the nearest Walmart, and the high-speed rail line comes right through my town. This thing is the boondoggle of boondoggles."

But California's silly governor is endlessly cheerful about it.

"We're going to be laying track soon," says Newsom. "There's a lot of good news!"

But there isn't any.

Thirteen years ago, train advocate Dennis Lytton told me, "Private investors will be a part of the mix."

"Have any come forward?" I asked.

"Not at this time, but there's every reason to believe that they will."

They haven't.

As Moore points out, "Private money will invest in something where they can make a profit ... There's no way this project is ever going to pay for itself."

Meanwhile, a state investigation found hundreds of thousands of dollars in spending on luxury flights, rides to nightclubs, a tiki bar and a cigar lounge. When that investigation was made public, the project's boss quit.

But California money-eaters plough ahead.

"We're not going anywhere," says California Sen. Scott Wiener. "We are committed to this project."

Because it's a train — leftists love trains, and they like spending other people's money.

Are California politicians uniquely incompetent? They have a big population that might use a train, and big cities that could use alternative transportation.

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Other countries manage to build fast trains.

Japan did it in 1964. Since then, 20 countries have built high-speed rail.

But California has more environmental lawsuits, union work rules and bad management.

Contractors' crews sometimes sit idle. The state paid out $5.7 billion in change orders and contractor delay fees.

Taxpayers who paid billions are still waiting for a ride.

So why do voters keep inviting politicians to do such things?

Every Tuesday at JohnStossel.com, Stossel posts a new video about the battle between government and freedom. He is the author of "Government Gone Wild: Exposing the Truth Behind the Headlines."

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