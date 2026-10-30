NY DAs Clam Up When Confronted With Allegations They Downgraded Charges Against Illegal Aliens

Earlier this week, the House Judiciary Committee released a report on New York's District Attorneys and how the city and state's sanctuary policies not only led to the ignoring of thousands of ICE detainers, but to prosecutors downgrading charges or charging illegal aliens with "nonexistent, legally impossible crimes."

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According to that report, District Attorneys Melinda Katz, Darcel Clark, Alvin Bragg, Eric Gonzalez, and Michael McMahon gave preferential treatment to foreign nationals based on their immigration status in order to help them avoid deportation. Clark reportedly trained prosecutors to conceal certain facts from the record of conviction and took immigration consequences into consideration in cases involving crimes like aggravated felonies, crimes against children, domestic violence, and firearms offenses.

The New York Post confronted some of these district attorneys, who were not forthcoming on reasons why they downgraded illegal aliens' charges.

NYC district attorneys go silent when confronted over alleged orders to downgrade charges against illegal immigrants https://t.co/wRRKTLLYT3 pic.twitter.com/Sc7FBia9sU — New York Post (@nypost) October 29, 2026

Here's more:

New York’s top elected attorneys were like deer in headlights when pressed about a congressional investigation claiming they’d directed staff to downgrade illegal immigrants’ charges to avoid deportation. The attorneys — state AG Letitia James, and city District Attorneys Melinda Katz and Eric Gonzalez — stared blank-faced when asked by The Post about the damning report at a Thursday gun-safety press conference. “Did any of you order prosecutors to downgrade gun charges to keep illegal immigrants in the US, per the Judiciary Committee report the recent house judiciary report?” a reporter asked, explaining the report could clearly indicate a gun-safety issue. But the attorneys merely smiled and blinked — with Katz even throwing her hands up in a shrug. “This is a gun-safety question,” The Post followed up. “Any response from any of you?” “Our answer couldn’t help it,” Katz eventually muttered, before somebody asked for “any other on-topic questions” and hustled the presser along.

Simply incredible.

They answered...in a way. — Worst_Episode_Eva ☕ (@WorstEpisodeEva) October 29, 2026

A non-answer is an answer.

Wow.



Democrats don't support gun rights for Americans.



But they will coddle illegals with illegal guns. https://t.co/olm0ArzyjE — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 29, 2026

Remember this the next time the clamor for gun control.

Whoever asked this question, thank you so much. https://t.co/1J3B8VG8Au — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) October 29, 2026

Amazing what happens when the press asks hard questions, isn't it?

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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