Wisconsin Democrats have wasted no time planning how they're going to spend our money. They have no plan to make anything more affordable; our taxes are going to skyrocket and — on top of it all — our schools are going to get billions while failing to teach our children.

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Jill Underly, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, wants $5.29 billion for schools. The budget also cuts off Special Needs Scholarships for kids, freezes school choice funding, and locks private schools out of mental health funding.









1/ Jill Underly's DPI wants $5.29 billion more for schools. It closes the Special Needs Scholarship to new kids, freezes choice students' funding, and shuts private schools out of mental health aid. Then it calls the ask "$2.75 billion." Here's what's inside. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/erNFyxXTbA — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) November 16, 2026

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI)'s Office of Literacy is run by Kalyee Jackson, who is asking for "culturally relevant literacy models" for schools. She has a $700,000 budget in Madison, which asks for "culturally relevant curriculum materials" to "dismantle white supremacy culture."

7/ Kaylee Jackson runs DPI's Office of Literacy, the office that would pick where literacy coaches go and shapes DPI's literacy plan. In Madison, Kaylee owns a $700K budget ask for "culturally Relevant Curriculum Materials" to "dismantle White Supremacy Culture."



Now she runs… pic.twitter.com/KtqIdZHqHQ — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) November 16, 2026

The budget also repeals the Foundations Reading Test for new teachers.

10/ Buried in "Miscellaneous Statutory Requests": repeal the Foundations of Reading Test for new teachers. One line. No explanation. More literacy money, less oversight, fewer reading standards for the people teaching it. pic.twitter.com/xDwjQ7dJny — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) November 16, 2026

But don't worry, Wisconsin parents, not only will your children be unable to read, they'll also be taught math that centers on "creativity, curiosity, and joy."

11/ Math: AB 615, an Act 20 for math, died in committee. DPI's answer is a $13M grant requiring alignment with its "not a mandate" math plan built on "creativity, curiosity and joy." Scoring gets written later by DPI rule. It starts in FY29, after the 2028 election. pic.twitter.com/OEiXOyVpHb — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) November 16, 2026

But what's most embarrassing about this budget request is that it's riddled with spelling errors including "insruction," "propsal," "rerport" and "acrhives."

DPI is asking for $5.29 billion more in its 2027-29 budget request.



It does not appear @DrJillUnderly allocated any of it for spell check.



“Insruction” “Propsal” “Identied” “Diasdvantaged” “Rerport” “Felxibility” “Sufficent” “Acrhives” “Modernizaing”



They want billions more… pic.twitter.com/yOhjMzc2sX — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) November 17, 2026

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Alone, this budget would spend 80 percent of the state's $3.3 billion surplus, and for what? A cut to school choice, a lockout of special needs kids, and a bunch of money for failing schools.

DPI’s budget request would spend more than 80% of the state’s surplus and could raise property taxes across Wisconsin, all while shutting kids with disabilities out of the Special Needs Scholarship.



Does any of it promise better results for students? Nope. https://t.co/zVKbt8SxPW — Kyle Koenen (@realkylekoenen) November 16, 2026

It's an embarrassment.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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