Recent headline from The Liberty Daily: “Dem Rep. Khanna Says We Should ‘Reject This Idea of Heritage Americans’ and Vows the Left ‘Will Abolish ICE.’” Ro Khanna is the representative to Congress from California’s 17th District. He is as radically left as they come. Both of his statements in the quote above indicate his Marxist, communist beliefs. That shouldn’t surprise us, as more and more Democrats are boldly coming out with their communist ideas.

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Here’s Karl Marx on traditional, heritage history:

“The tradition of all dead generations weighs like a nightmare on the brains of the living.”

To Marx, tradition is a “nightmare.” He probably didn’t say, “Take away a nation’s heritage and they are more easily persuaded” (at least, it doesn’t come out exactly like that in English), but the meaning is essentially the same — you don’t want people knowing the “nightmares” of their “tradition.” And for obvious reasons to communists.

When people don’t know their history, they don’t know who they are, where they come from, what their ancestors believed, or especially, if anything is worth preserving. That is exactly what Khanna and the Left want to do with Americans. They want to control people, like Marxism/communism teaches.

Humans obviously need some “control”; we can’t let people do everything they want to do. But there are two ways of accomplishing this “control” — either by self-control or government control. In self-control, people freely choose to control themselves, to do the right things, and that is the true source of freedom — virtuous self-control. As Benjamin Franklin said, only a virtuous people can be free.

The other way of “control” is obviously government tyranny, which is not freedom. Communism obviously uses this kind of control. A people who don’t know their own history can be told anything, and be easily persuaded. That’s what Democrats want.

Folks, all of our knowledge, in one way or another, is rooted in the past, in history. Destroy that in people’s minds and there is no knowledge guarding them that will prevent them from being led where demagogues want them to go. This is totalitarian, atheistic communism. “Reject ‘heritage’ Americans,” i.e., reject what most Americans, because of the Left, no longer know anymore anyway — limited government and virtuous freedom.

Further, by abolishing ICE, the communist Left eliminates a major organ in preventing the country from being overrun by unvetted masses from the Third World, and thereby further diluting what America is. Such invaders have only the vaguest notions of American heritage, and probably erroneous ones at that, and thus can be easily persuaded, manipulated, and molded into whatever the communist Democrats want them to be. If this is accomplished, there may still be a “United States of America” on the map, but it won’t be anything even remotely resembling what our Declaration of Independence and Constitution established — limited government and virtuous freedom.

Khanna and the Left want to morph America into their vision of a Marxist utopia. Such a vision in other places around the world led to huge numbers of people being murdered, enslaved, oppressed, and impoverished. It won’t be any different in America — the Left is the Left, communism is communism. But Democrats are leading sheep to the slaughter. The sheep, sadly, never know where they are going until it’s too late.

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Changing, or obliterating, tradition is critical to Marxists. And it is one of the most dangerous things we can do. Historian Will Durant is, frankly, not a very well-respected figure in the historical profession anymore, though his writings are still extant and read by many. The reason Durant is out of favor is that he argued that we should learn from history and the wisdom of the ancients, and modern, leftist, Darwinian-based historiography thinks that because all things are evolving, changing, progressing, our vision must thus only be of the future, and the past can teach us virtually nothing. History only exists to be manipulated for Marxist purposes. We are the people now, and our wisdom is supreme.

Here’s Durant, brilliant but rejected:

“[In] every hundred new ideas, ninety-nine or more will probably be inferior to the traditional responses which they propose to replace. No one man, however brilliant or well-informed, can come in one lifetime, to such fulness of understanding, as to safely judge and dismiss the customs or institutions of his society. For these are the wisdom of generations, after centuries of experiment in the laboratory of history.”

We must study the past, the “centuries of experiment in the laboratory of history.” We see what worked, what didn’t work, we accumulate the “wisdom of generations,” and apply it. We build on the past, not tear it down. America’s Founding Fathers did exactly what Durant suggested. They looked at the past, they studied previous actions of men, they saw their failings, their successes, and they tried to build America upon that. They didn’t attempt to branch off on some totally new ideas 99-plus out of 100, Durant said, will probably be inferior. Our Founders weren’t perfect, but they created the best, freest country the world has ever seen. Their principles are what abolished slavery and led to freedom around the world.

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But, by listening to Marx and ignoring our own history, America, under the Ro Khannas of the Democratic Party, are about to destroy that. They want to destroy it because freedom and virtue are not what they are all about. What they want is power and control. So, “reject heritage Americans” — the wisdom of the ages — “abolish ICE”— let the rest of the world in without scrutiny — and the Democrats will be able to establish the totalitarian domination they crave. And certainly don’t let Americans know the history of communism.

Khanna is at least honest, like more and more Democrats are becoming in what they want to do — destroy traditional America and change it into a people who can be “controlled.” Don’t tell me they aren’t communists.

Neither “Mark It Down!” Substack (mklewis929.substack.com) nor “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com) are backing down due to recent happenings. Indeed, I’m doubling down. Subscribe to both. Return to American greatness in my Old West novels, available on Amazon and Kindle: “Whitewater,” “River Bend,” “Return to River Bend,” “Allie’s Dilemma,” and “Kendrick and other stories.” Follow me on X: @thailandmkl

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