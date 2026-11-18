First, we all know that anyone nominated by President Trump is going to be attacked, but of course, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) must make it weird. It’s almost routine for her to ask this question at confirmation hearings. Did you rape anyone? She’s doing her part; she’s an attack dog, albeit a crappy one, and she’s from a D+500 state in Hawaii, so she can literally act like a low-IQ person and keep her job. Still, this was weird, and it did nothing during Hung Cao’s hearing. He’s the acting Secretary of the Navy, looking to inherit the role officially. (via RedState):

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🚨 NOW: Sen. Mazie Hirono (D) asks Trump Navy Secretary nominee Hung Cao is he's a S*XUAL ASSAULTER during his confirmation hearing Q: "Have you ever made unwanted requests for s*xual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a s*xual nature?" CAO: "I have NOT." She says she asks it every time. Seriously such a bizarre and WEIRD thing to do. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2026

Hung Cao tells Sen. Hirono the war on Iran "is stressing our naval resources": "I've grown up where I lost a country, where I didn't have a flag to stand under... I will fight every single day to keep that from happening to... my children." https://t.co/cu2QN3dYiW — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) November 17, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Dem Sen. Tammy Duckworth just turned Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao's confirmation into an UTTER CIRCUS as she CUTS HIM OFF and refuses to let him answer questions She's PATHETIC! DUCKWORTH: Did you go to [Hegseth] and say you cannot sustain that?! CAO: I went out to the ships to talk to sailors PERSONALLY— DUCKWORTH: Did you TALK to SecDef and tell him the war is unsustainable! CAO: SecWar knows my stance on readiness and the strain it takes on our sailors, and— DUCKWORTH: I CANNOT vote for you because you're gonna be another YES MAN! I mean, what's even the point of these hearings when senators act like petulant children? Confirm this patriot! He fled COMMUNISM to serve America 🇺🇸 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2026

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) took a different approach. One you'd expect from somebody lacking the intelligence quotient to tie one's shoes. Hirono went with her usual shtick, asking Cao whether he had ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed harassment or assault of a sexual nature. For those new to the game, she asks every nominee these questions. It’s absurd to hear it aimed at a man who just finished describing how he fled a communist takeover as a child. Then he gave Hirono something to think about. Which assumes she can think — a very gracious assumption. The Democrat lawmaker did her best to corner Cao on the Iran war, pointing out that it has stretched critical naval resources. "Senator, it is stressing our naval resources," he countered. "But again, I've grown up where I lost a country, where I didn't have a flag to stand under." "I will fight every single day to keep that from happening to our children or our grandchildren." Hirono's dismissive sigh after that reply says a lot about the kind of individual we're dealing with here. […] Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) wasn't any better. She cut Cao off and announced she couldn't support him because, in her opinion, he'll just "be another yes man."

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Also, there was this (via WaPo) [emphasis mine]:

President Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Navy faced sharp bipartisan questioning during a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, as lawmakers accused the Trump administration of a lack of transparency and detailed long-term strains on the service. Acting Navy secretary Hung Cao, who has been nominated to take the job on a permanent basis, appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee and acknowledged that the months-long Iran war has posed significant challenges for the Navy fleet. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) said Cao was “failing these sailors and their families” following an outcry over the living conditions aboard ships involved in the conflict.

[…] Cao also was pressed by Sen. Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota) about the administration’s withholding of information from Democrats on the committee. Democrats, Rounds said, “weren’t invited” to some classified briefings and discussions, making it less likely that they would support a future supplemental defense spending bill. “Pretty tough to ask all of my colleagues to support that if they’re not even invited in to hear the information in the first place,” Rounds said.

First, Dick needs to shut his hole: the man lied about his military service, so him weighing in on these matters has always been amusing in the shamelessness of it all. Second, Mike, what the hell are you doing carrying water for Democrats? They weren’t invited to these meetings because they’d leaked it. It’s like inviting the Russian FSB into the room. You just don’t do it, so please stop acting like an idiot.

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