Haley Stevens Goes Scorched Earth in Article Explaining Rogers Endorsement

This writer has to commend Haley Stevens. Despite the onslaught of Democrat attacks, including James Carville's disgusting remarks and allegations of domestic abuse on the part of her fiancé, Stevens has remained unshaken in her endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race.
Yesterday, she sat down with Scott Jennings for a much friendlier interview than the one with Anderson Cooper to explain why she withdrew her endorsement from Abdul El-Sayed and made an appearance with Mike Rogers over the weekend, including endorsing Rogers for the Senate.
Stevens also dropped an article on X, titled "The Decisions We Make" about her endorsement and what led her to the realization that El-Sayed cannot go to the Senate.
November 3, 2026
Here's some of what Stevens wrote (emphasis added):
My decision to withdraw my endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and support Mike Rogers has angered many Democrats. I understand why. But it was not impulsive, and it was not made for me by anyone else. It was a decision of conscience.
I am a proud Democrat and believe in a woman’s right to choose, in organized labor, in opportunity for working families, and in making government work for ordinary people. None of that has changed. I believe that no one making under $70,000 should pay any Federal Income Tax. We should have fixed rate utility bills. And every person in this country gets healthcare.
...
Then came the ads.
One, from a group supporting Abdul, tied the cost of groceries to America’s support for Israel. Another, from Abdul’s own campaign, featured Tucker Carlson, whose racist and anti-Black rhetoric has no place in a Democratic campaign. I heard directly from Black voters, Jewish voters, and others about how deeply these messages hurt. They deserved to be heard, not dismissed.
...
I asked Abdul to reject that rhetoric clearly. I wasn’t asking him to change his platform. I was offering him an opportunity to reassure people, reject division, and demonstrate the leadership required of a United States Senator.
He ultimately said he disagreed with the outside ad. I welcomed that. But by then, I had also been told I was no longer welcome at his campaign events.
That experience raised a bigger question. If a candidate cannot make room for people who supported his primary opponent, how will he represent an entire state filled with people who disagree with him?
Some critics have also dragged my fiancé into this, suggesting he or others must have made my decision for me.
Think about what that says. A woman can serve in Congress, run statewide, and fight for her convictions, and still be told that when she makes a choice people dislike, someone else must be pulling the strings.That is sexism dressed up as political analysis. My fiancé has his own views. I have mine. I made this decision, and I am proud of it. Do not question my independence simply because you disagree with my conclusion.
She hits all the points that have been plaguing the El-Sayed campaign, and the Democrat Party, for a while now. The Jew hatred, the sexism, the dismissal of political opponents and even allies who disagree on core issues.
We may not agree on every political issue, but putting country before party is something I can absolutely respect. Thank you for endorsing Mike Rogers and having the courage to stand by your convictions, even when it comes at a cost.— Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 3, 2026
Despite the backlash from your own side, know…
The backlash should be eye-opening for every voter, every woman, in this country. It sends us a clear message: get in line, or we will try to destroy you.
Wow whether or not I agree with you on every policy this is an extremely respectable position and you are exactly right. This is the kind of politics I admire — people who put their values above electoral or personal interests.— Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 3, 2026
Also the disgusting chauvinist attacks on you are…
The attacks are disgusting. But on-brand for Democrats. This is who they are.
Hamas Piker: I HATE AMERICA! YOU DESERVED 9/11— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 3, 2026
DNC: Well, we have a big tent!
Haley Stevens: I don't think we should blame Jews for produce
DNC: YOU TRAITOR! YOU'RE NOTHING BUT A USED CONDOM!
What a time to be alive. https://t.co/DiKQi6I1dn
The "big tent" is a lie. The Democrats want obedience and conformity, and they want to resist President Trump. If that means aligning with guys like El-Sayed and the Democratic Socialists who will destroy America, they do not care.
Stevens does.
Haley Stevens: “I concluded that Abdul El-Sayed is not fit to serve in the United States Senate.” https://t.co/imFIfhcVXm— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 3, 2026
He is not. He must not be in the Senate.
Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
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