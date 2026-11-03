Hayley Stevens Isn't Shaken by Loud Mouth Leftists Upset Over Her Mike Rogers Endorsement

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) doesn’t care about your feelings, loony leftists. She isn’t a moron. She knew many people would likely bash her, and they did. Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in the hotly contested Senate race. I don’t get how anyone could be shocked. It’s a rare November surprise, but it’s not like Stevens appeared with El-Sayed after he beat her in the primary. This Sunday was slated to be their first appearance until El-Sayed decided he wasn’t going to denounce antisemitism. It all unraveled within 36 hours. Also, to the Democrats who said they were lied to, yeah, well, welcome to politics.

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Stevens has been subjected to a litany of misogynistic narratives, including claims that she was suffering from a mental breakdown. She spoke with Scott Jennings yesterday and said she made her decision, knew the stakes, and that people must deal with it. Also, let’s be honest: if there were going to be meltdowns, it’s the usual folks from the panican, anti-Trump GOP, and far-left trash — a confederacy of perpetual misery.

Part two of our chat with @RepHaleyStevens and her bombshell endorsement of Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate in Michigan over fellow Democrat Abdul El-Sayed https://t.co/ucRsaH3GJj — Scott Jennings Show (@JenningsShow) November 2, 2026

Scott Jennings: Ms. Stevens, I want to get into this a little bit because there have been some, I think, sexist attacks on you, some misogynistic attacks on you. I saw George Conway suggest you should check yourself into a mental hospital. James Carville said something that frankly, I'm not even going to repeat here. It's so vile and hateful. Other people have suggested that your fiance, a lawyer named Jason Turkish, influenced you or caused you to do it or you were doing it at the behest of him. I want to give you a chance to push back against what I consider to be all of these sexist and misogynistic attacks on your own agency as a person who's involved in public service and politics in her own right. Haley Stevens: Yeah. Yeah. Well, look, it's just more of the same, right, Scott? It's just more the same of thinking I'm being forced into what my consciousness or my conscience rather is saying. You see a Democrat from Pennsylvania, his name's a lightning rod in the party, his name's Fetterman. They say the same thing about him. They use the C word, mental health. I mean, what are we getting at? Look, I made a decision. I did something and a lot of people disagree with it and they're important people. A lot of important people disagree with it and I respect them. I understand it. I make decisions every day that as a house rep, but it's that people disagree with. But it's just at the end of the day, I made a decision. And you know what? I'm hearing from a ton of people and maybe they don't want to come forward, but I'm hearing from a ton of people all over who are agreeing and are thanking me for just saying what I feel.

And for those who think her career is over, they don’t know what they’re talking about. Maybe it is, but the same chorus also said MAGA was dead and Trump wouldn’t win in 2024, so they’re like Jim Cramer's market predictors for politics.

The party of women, the Democrats, is not.

WHOA: Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens tells Scott Jennings that she’s receiving a MASSIVE outpouring of gratitude and support from DEMOCRATS for endorsing Republican Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed. Democrats are privately thanking Stevens for having the courage to do what she did. STEVENS: “At the end of the day, I made a decision.” “And you know what? I’m hearing from a ton of people, and maybe they don’t want to come forward, but I’m hearing from a TON of people all over who are agreeing and are thanking me for just saying what I feel.” “And they’re Democrats by the way, Scott!” There are many Democrats stuck in the party who want to do what Stevens did but are too scared to do so publicly. — Overton (@overton_news) November 2, 2026

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