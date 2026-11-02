Haley Stevens Endorsed Mike Rogers...and Now the Dems Think She's Mentally Ill

The party of women strikes again. Isn’t it misogynistic to suggest a woman is having a mental breakdown because some people don’t like her decisions? If not, it’s downright stupid. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’s Senate race, a rare November surprise that sparked a meltdown on the Left that rivaled Pompeii’s. By Sunday afternoon, the new line was out to explain the move: Stevens is either mentally ill, or her fiancé, Jason Turkish, who announced he was backing Rogers last week, made her do it. That’s wrong on so many levels and actually lazy. Stevens, El-Sayed’s former primary opponent, made an independent decision, which is her right—she’s getting killed over it:

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here's the entirety of the seeming mental breakdown Haley Stevens just had on CNN. One of the most bizarre and incoherent political interviews I can recall. Note how she's completely unable to explain why she changed her mind from supporting Abdul El-Sayed last night to endorsing Mike Rogers today. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026

WATCH: Michigan Democrat Congresswoman Debbie Dingell MELTS DOWN over Haley Stevens doubling down seconds earlier on her endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers over Abdul el-Sayed, seeming to imply she thinks Stevens is mentally unwell https://t.co/04ODtPXDRP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2026

CNN: Democrats in Michigan believe that Haley Stevens only endorsed Mike Rogers because of her fiancé “She’s taking cues from Jason and blowing up her relationships with Michigan Democrats,” one person who has spoken to Stevens multiple times this week told CNN. Link to article: https://t.co/fxkUO1xD4s — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 1, 2026

CNN's @ScottJenningsKY on Haley Stevens doubling down on her Mike Rogers endorsement to Anderson Cooper... "I think she is struggling, but why is the question? I mean, she's been a Democrat her entire life. She's been a Democratic elected official. She's been one of the most important Democrats in the country. And, if you look at the reaction to her announcement today, look at what Democrats are saying about her. Look, some of the leading voices in the Democratic Party on the American left are saying some of the most horrible things about her, all because she decided to make a political choice that she didn't like. And so, I assume, by tonight, she is struggling. I don't know what changed overnight. And you talked to her. I didn't, but, you know, she has agency. You know, she is a person who's put herself forward for public service in Michigan, and she ultimately just couldn't get comfortable enough with Abdul el-Sayed. I think, frankly, there are going to be a lot of Democrats in Michigan who never quite got comfortable with Abdul el-Sayed, including perhaps some people who told pollsters that, yes, I intend to vote Democrat, but when they get in the booth, they're not going to be able to do it. That's what happened in the primary. He drastically underperformed in the primary because a lot of Democrats just couldn't do it. And so, I don't know how she arrived at this decision, but I know this. This campaign and the agents of this campaign have gotten very, very ugly and very ornery, and, frankly, borderline violent in their rhetoric, even, Van, things they've said about you. I mean, this -- this fellow Cunk Uygur saying that, you know, 'wrap an Israeli flag around you and start calling everyone you see an anti-Semite. Wa la, you're Van Jones.' That is one of Abdul el-Sayed's biggest boosters. So, all these people around the Democratic Party in Michigan, I think, who are going nuts on Haley Stevens tonight, I can easily see why she's struggling." — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2026

If you watched the Death of Stalin, well, this clip was appropriate to describe how Democrats reacted to Stevens' announcement.

Michigan Democratic Party HQ this afternoon: https://t.co/AeAkM2cx7X — Warwickmain 🇺🇸🌐 (@warwickmain4321) November 1, 2026

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