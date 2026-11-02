DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Haley Stevens Endorsed Mike Rogers...and Now the Dems Think She's Mentally Ill

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 02, 2026 7:15 AM
Advertisement
Haley Stevens Endorsed Mike Rogers...and Now the Dems Think She's Mentally Ill
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

The party of women strikes again. Isn’t it misogynistic to suggest a woman is having a mental breakdown because some people don’t like her decisions? If not, it’s downright stupid. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’s Senate race, a rare November surprise that sparked a meltdown on the Left that rivaled Pompeii’s. By Sunday afternoon, the new line was out to explain the move: Stevens is either mentally ill, or her fiancé, Jason Turkish, who announced he was backing Rogers last week, made her do it. That’s wrong on so many levels and actually lazy. Stevens, El-Sayed’s former primary opponent, made an independent decision, which is her right—she’s getting killed over it:

Advertisement
Recommended
Watch an El-Sayed Supporter Go Berserk on a Jewish Woman. Yes, the Cops Arrested Her. Matt Vespa Your Vote for the Republicans Is a Vote Against Tyranny Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

If you watched the Death of Stalin, well, this clip was appropriate to describe how Democrats reacted to Stevens' announcement.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Watch an El-Sayed Supporter Go Berserk on a Jewish Woman. Yes, the Cops Arrested Her.

Watch an El-Sayed Supporter Go Berserk on a Jewish Woman. Yes, the Cops Arrested Her.

Matt Vespa
Your Vote for the Republicans Is a Vote Against Tyranny

Your Vote for the Republicans Is a Vote Against Tyranny

Kurt Schlichter
Did You See How These Black Michigan Voters Reacted to El-Sayed? It's Brutal.

Did You See How These Black Michigan Voters Reacted to El-Sayed? It's Brutal.

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos