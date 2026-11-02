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James Carville's Attack on Haley Stevens May Be the Worst of the Bunch

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 02, 2026 5:00 PM
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James Carville's Attack on Haley Stevens May Be the Worst of the Bunch
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democrat strategist James Carville has been around politics for a long time, which means he should know better. But Carville is also known for his brash and sometimes foul-mouthed style of pushing Democrat policies, supporting candidates, and advising the party. 

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Yet amid the Democrat meltdowns over Haley Stevens' perfectly reasonable endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers yesterday, Carville's comments may be some of the worst we've ever seen. 

"You're political career is over. If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as, and that is, let me just break the news to you, a used condom. The Democrats don't even think you're worth a used condom, but that's about where you are," Carville said.

That is one of the most misogynistic things we've ever heard. It's also clearly projection.

"You made your bed, sleep in it," he continued. "You s**t in your mess kit, eat it. And you know, at some point if you, like Fetterman and Stevens, maybe we need to open up a cheeseburger restaurant somewhere."

They have been so broken by Trump it's not even funny anymore.

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It's like announcing water is wet.

Republicans will respect Stevens more than the Democrats have the last 24 hours, that's for sure.

It's certainly eye-opening for women, isn't it?

Notice not one of these Democrats, especially the men, are criticizing or even questioning Abdul El-Sayed and his behavior that drove Stevens to endorse Mike Rogers. The misogyny runs deep in the Democrat Party.

So quick it'll make your head spin.

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Keeping it classy, as always.

It's almost like he doesn't know what he's dealing with here.

This is nothing new for Carville, but this also isn't the early 1990s. This behavior from any other person would be condemned. Yet Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper won't call Carville out for this despicable attack.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES CARVILLE | MIKE ROGERS
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