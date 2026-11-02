James Carville's Attack on Haley Stevens May Be the Worst of the Bunch

Democrat strategist James Carville has been around politics for a long time, which means he should know better. But Carville is also known for his brash and sometimes foul-mouthed style of pushing Democrat policies, supporting candidates, and advising the party.

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Yet amid the Democrat meltdowns over Haley Stevens' perfectly reasonable endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers yesterday, Carville's comments may be some of the worst we've ever seen.

Carville is having an unhinged crash out over Haley Stevens:



"If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as...a used condom. The Democrats don't even think you're worth a used condom."



They're coming completely unglued. pic.twitter.com/HnT96m0k20 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2026

"You're political career is over. If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as, and that is, let me just break the news to you, a used condom. The Democrats don't even think you're worth a used condom, but that's about where you are," Carville said.

That is one of the most misogynistic things we've ever heard. It's also clearly projection.

"You made your bed, sleep in it," he continued. "You s**t in your mess kit, eat it. And you know, at some point if you, like Fetterman and Stevens, maybe we need to open up a cheeseburger restaurant somewhere."

This is his state of mind 24/7. Legit insane. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) November 1, 2026

They have been so broken by Trump it's not even funny anymore.

The guy who used to work for Bill Clinton is speaking about a woman he disagrees with in graphically sexist terms?



What a shock. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) November 1, 2026

It's like announcing water is wet.

Or they’ll treat her as what she is: a Democrat who actually cared about her state and her country.



They may not agree with her in the future, but at least she did this one good thing.



Abdul el-Sayed can never be allowed in the Senate. He shouldn’t even be able to sit in the… — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) November 1, 2026

Republicans will respect Stevens more than the Democrats have the last 24 hours, that's for sure.

But there’s more - here’s James Carville: “The Democrats don’t even think you [Stevens] are worth a used condom.” Never seen anything like the anti-woman crash out going on rn. Wow. https://t.co/AmmN6URS2l — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 1, 2026

It's certainly eye-opening for women, isn't it?

Carville having a normal one … comparing Haley Stevens to a used condom.



I hope other women are paying attention, this is how Democrats treat you if you step out of line. pic.twitter.com/0VlcAuaXXL — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 1, 2026

Notice not one of these Democrats, especially the men, are criticizing or even questioning Abdul El-Sayed and his behavior that drove Stevens to endorse Mike Rogers. The misogyny runs deep in the Democrat Party.

Amazing how quickly “I’m With Her” goes out the window the minute the woman has her own opinion https://t.co/OTELo9aAk3 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 2, 2026

So quick it'll make your head spin.

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James Carville to Haley Stevens:



"If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as...a used condom. The Democrats don't even think you're worth a used condom."



Elder statesman of the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/Dxj8MDH3dn — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) November 1, 2026

Keeping it classy, as always.

For months James Carville has claimed the DSA wing doesn’t belong in the Democrat Party and yet this is his reaction to Haley Stevens deciding she won’t support a guy who sympathizes with terrorist groups who kill Americans https://t.co/GTZrNVmYUN — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 2, 2026

It's almost like he doesn't know what he's dealing with here.

Carville once compared Bill Clinton‘s accusers to trailer park trash… So there’s that. https://t.co/bbUjHVQUb8 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 2, 2026

This is nothing new for Carville, but this also isn't the early 1990s. This behavior from any other person would be condemned. Yet Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper won't call Carville out for this despicable attack.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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