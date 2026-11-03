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'Manufactured Man': Former Abdul El-Sayed Staffer Exposes How El-Sayed Treats His Wife and Staff

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 11:45 AM
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'Manufactured Man': Former Abdul El-Sayed Staffer Exposes How El-Sayed Treats His Wife and Staff
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Sarah Jukaku, wife of Abdul El-Sayed, made headlines here at Townhall when we learned that her psychiatry practice doesn't accept any form of insurance — not even El-Sayed's beloved Medicare. Jukaku demands patients, even those with private plans, pay out of pocket and some patients may be able to get reimbursed by their insurers after the fact.

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But now we're talking about Jukaku again, specifically a speech she gave about what El-Sayed is like in private.

"What's he really like outside of the big rallies, the fiery press conferences? To that, my answer is actually quite simple: with Abdul, what you see is what you get," Jukaku said. 

"Abdul is the same to me and my daughters as he is to you," she continued, "he says the same things, no matter where he is and no matter who he's talking to, because he believes and means those things. And that's what makes him such an unusual politician; no corporations, no billionaires, no special interests, no one tells him what to do or what to say. Except maybe me sometimes."

But a former staffer, Jordan Domingue, is saying Jukaku is lying, and that El-Sayed's mistreatment of both her and staff "pulled his rose-colored glasses off."

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The entire post needs to be read, so here it is (emphasis added):

Abdul’s mistreatment of staff was what first me woke up to him, and pulled my rose colored glasses off. In particular one person was emotionally/mentally abused to the point their parents had to check them into the hospital. I made an effort to check in on this person daily just to make sure they ate and actually slept. Most days they didn’t. This moved me to the area of concern of this person potentially committing self harm, to which I called DC general council (Max Glass) leadership and told him that he needed to tell Abdul to back off. This person would break down in tears often, and once in front of Abdul at a breakfast in Dearborn. To which he reacted detached and even annoyed

This framing of this honest principled caretaker of a man is a lie. I have witnessed him blame his wife for things he’s done, express interest in cheating on her, abuse staff, lie to one group of voters and then the next, and so much more. Abdul would and did do just about anything to win

My closing point still stands, as my opening project since I felt the duty to warn. Even if you take away the national security concerns. Abdul is a manufactured man, and if he wins (I expect benson to carry him over the line), there will be plenty of stories out of that senate office to confirm this.

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Domingue said El-Sayed even lied to Jukaku about why Domingue resigned.

We've all seen El-Sayed lie to voters. He said cars are the "modern-day cigarette" and back the Green New Deal, then turn around and say he wants Michigan to keep making combustible engines (which would be outlawed under the Green New Deal). He has repeatedly said his Medicare for All plan would outlaw private health insurance, then told voters he would allow them to keep their private health insurance.

Domingue also said he understands why Haley Stevens did what she did.

Where was this a month ago?

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It really is damning.

What did we expect from a guy who said women with breast cancer have "social power and privilege"?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | HEALTHCARE | MEDICARE | MICHIGAN
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