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Watch an El-Sayed Supporter Go Berserk on a Jewish Woman. Yes, the Cops Arrested Her.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 02, 2026 7:00 AM
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Watch an El-Sayed Supporter Go Berserk on a Jewish Woman. Yes, the Cops Arrested Her.
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Why are they like this? And this interaction, though appalling, feels almost like a simulation. How far gone do you have to be to act like this? What normal person behaves this way? Well, that, too, was explained in this video, where an El-Sayed supporter got into a violent tussle with conservatives on the campus of the University of Michigan as part of a Liberty Under Fire USA tour. Justice was swift, as the suspect was arrested by police for assault. 

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Liz Benichou was the Jewish conservative assaulted, all because these people opposed Abdul El-Sayed. Yes, woke white women deserve their bad reputation as the ones who are Western Civilization’s greatest internal threat, but look at my kind here: the Asian female leftist. This person is just as insane, angry, and insufferable, and the nose ring gave the game away. 

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As she’s being placed in the police car, she lamented not killing these people when she had the chance. When someone said she should be institutionalized, the woman said she was already hospitalized for mental health issues. Well, that does explain a lot. 

Reportedly, she was released because why not, right? Some said she was an El-Sayed staffer. I’m not so sure about that, but she sure is a supporter of his. 

Whack job. 

Also, the name being floated around for the assailant is Temulun Togochog. I hope that’s not the case, because this person, a Mongolian, had testified before Congress about the cultural oppression of her people by the Chinese communist party. There’s also a picture of her dressed as a police officer for Halloween, so that’s just the height of irony. 

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | CAMPUS CARRY | CONSERVATISM | CRIME | MENTAL HEALTH
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