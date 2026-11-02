Watch an El-Sayed Supporter Go Berserk on a Jewish Woman. Yes, the Cops Arrested Her.

Why are they like this? And this interaction, though appalling, feels almost like a simulation. How far gone do you have to be to act like this? What normal person behaves this way? Well, that, too, was explained in this video, where an El-Sayed supporter got into a violent tussle with conservatives on the campus of the University of Michigan as part of a Liberty Under Fire USA tour. Justice was swift, as the suspect was arrested by police for assault.

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Liz Benichou was the Jewish conservative assaulted, all because these people opposed Abdul El-Sayed. Yes, woke white women deserve their bad reputation as the ones who are Western Civilization’s greatest internal threat, but look at my kind here: the Asian female leftist. This person is just as insane, angry, and insufferable, and the nose ring gave the game away.

Abdul El-Sayed staffer says she should have killed a Jewish woman when she had the chance (she is being arrested for violently attacking a Jewish woman). https://t.co/MseFiFNvLW — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) November 1, 2026

My official statement https://t.co/1DT3R9w61d — Liz Benichou (@basedinmalibu) November 2, 2026

Here is a longer video from Michigan with full context where a left-wing Abdul El-Sayed supporter gets so triggered by people disagreeing with her that she attacks a random Jewish girl and then, after being arrested, says she should have killed her. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 2, 2026

POV BODYCAM footage of Temulun Togochog's Arrest at University of Michigan after she ATTACKED @basedinmalibu https://t.co/IUwT5QBOZz — Freedom & Whiskey (@FreeAndWhiskey) November 2, 2026

Incredible clip. Septum-pierced communist violently attacks a Jewish girl. Resists arrest. Threatens to kill the victim while in police custody. Says “I already have been to a mental hospital” Man, if this video doesn’t perfectly encapsulate the modern communist… What could’ve been an adorable, normal gal…now mentally ill due to commie indoctrination and algorithmic psychosis, expresses her rabid self loathing by deliberately making herself ugly by puncturing and perforating her own face, attacking normal patriotic people, then supporting spiteful anti-American zealots who want to destroy everything beautiful about the West. Abdul Elf Sayed’s anger issues are apparently contagious to his supporters. https://t.co/uVdgbosFd4 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 1, 2026

As she’s being placed in the police car, she lamented not killing these people when she had the chance. When someone said she should be institutionalized, the woman said she was already hospitalized for mental health issues. Well, that does explain a lot.

Reportedly, she was released because why not, right? Some said she was an El-Sayed staffer. I’m not so sure about that, but she sure is a supporter of his.

🚨🚨 Police say that the psycho who attacked @basedinmalibu HAS BEEN LET GO Prosecutors refused to hold despite the fact that she made terroristic threats, brutally assaulted Liz, smacked @teameffujoe in the face, tried to punch me, and resisted arrest. https://t.co/e1qUXHhCcD — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 2, 2026

Whack job.

Also, the name being floated around for the assailant is Temulun Togochog. I hope that’s not the case, because this person, a Mongolian, had testified before Congress about the cultural oppression of her people by the Chinese communist party. There’s also a picture of her dressed as a police officer for Halloween, so that’s just the height of irony.

This is who attacked me btw Great job @camhigby — Liz Benichou (@basedinmalibu) November 1, 2026

In 2024, Temulun Togochog told Congress she'd never met her family because of CCP repression. Today, she was arrested for threatening to kill a Jewish woman and attacking her in public, on camera. https://t.co/npGggYX8A8 — nick (@nickonx) November 2, 2026

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