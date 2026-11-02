Abdul El-Sayed's Biggest Supporter Hasan Piker Sounds an Awful Lot Like a White Nationalist

If you needed any more evidence of the hatred running through the progressive wing of the Democrat Party, look no further than this.

Hasan Piker, a progressive kingmaker, inflammatory political commentator, and Twitch streamer who has made his living as a champagne socialist and America hater, has thrown his support, and that of his supporters behind Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. The two share plenty of political ground, from their hostility toward capitalism and support for greater government power to their positions on Gaza and Israel. Yet even as El-Sayed has tried to distance himself from Piker’s rhetoric, he has continued to rely on Piker’s progressive following to help propel him into Congress.

Advertisement

But here’s the dirty little secret: the same hatred that drives white nationalists like Nick Fuentes also runs through the progressive politics Piker promotes and El-Sayed embraces. Contempt for America, her individualism, her Constitution, her checks and balances, and her place in the world, paired with the belief that she should be captured and remade for their own political purposes. White Christian nationalism in the former, progressive authoritarianism in the latter.

MUST WATCH: El-Sayed’s pal Hasan Piker and Nick Fuentes. You really can’t tell ’em apart! On Black people: Fuentes - “I don’t wanna live around black people.” Piker - “I don’t give a f*ck what black people care about.” On America: Fuentes - “This is a godless country. I hate it.” Piker - “America deserved 9/11, dude.” Piker - “Motherf*ck the Constitution and motherf*ck this country.” On Jews: Fuentes - “They’re ugly. They’re dysgenic.” Piker - “The most inbred” Same hate. Same contempt. But apparently one comes with a progressive exemption. — Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 1, 2026

Now, El-Sayed has not gone as far as Piker in his rhetoric, but the question remains: will he become a vehicle for people like Piker and the hatred reflected in those comparisons with white nationalist Nick Fuentes? That’s a question Michigan voters, and American voters more broadly, deserve an answer to.

If you watch El-Sayed’s campaign, he has tried to convey the opposite. He has accused Republicans of attacking him solely for his religion of Islam and vowed to defend Muslims from the hatred directed at them across the country. He has insisted that his loyalty lies with the United States Constitution, not, for example, the Muslim Brotherhood, and that he will defend everyone’s right to practice the religion of their choice, as guaranteed by the First Amendment. And, like any Democrat candidate, he has spoken broadly of inclusion, diversity, and equity in politics and economics. Sounds like a message of love right?

But his continued association with Piker calls those assurances into question. El-Sayed asks voters to judge him by his promises of inclusion, yet has refused to condemn a political ally whose rhetoric stands for little more than hatred and the threat of force. His refusal to condone the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, out of concern about offending a minority of Michigan voters, raises a separate question about how far his commitment to "inclusion" and "equality" will drive him when it comes to making difficult decisions.

Like much of the progressive movement, El-Sayed presents a facade of love and inclusion. But beneath it is a willingness to embrace someone like Piker, his hatred, and all that comes with it. His refusal to draw a line in the sand against one of the progressive left’s most extreme, divisive, and dangerous figures reveals far more than assurances ever could, and voters should vote accordingly.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.