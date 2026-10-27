New Ads From Mike Rogers' Campaign Spell Out How He'll Save Michigan From El-Sayed's Radical Agenda

The Democrats have been trying to pass their Green New Deal for a while now. If Michigan elects Abdul El-Sayed to the Senate, that makes the Green New Deal one step closer to becoming reality. El-Sayed is on record supporting the Green New Deal, as was pointed out in his interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters earlier this month. Last week, El-Sayed said he wanted Michigan to continue being the world leader in the internal combustion engine, despite saying that cars were the "modern-day cigarette."

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"Look, I'm a Michigander, and we're car people. We account for more combustion engines than any place on Earth," El-Sayed said on another occasion. "And I do not say that proudly." In other videos, El-Sayed said the state needs to move to 100 percent renewable energy — expensive and unreliable.

Abdul’s vision for Michigan? It starts and stops with the Green New Deal.



That means higher gas prices, higher utility costs and fewer manufacturing jobs.



Abdul El-Sayed is too radical for Michigan. pic.twitter.com/BhX2NoGcvl — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 3, 2026

Abdul’s Green New Deal would send your prices through the roof and decimate our auto industry.



Michigan can’t afford Abdul El-Sayed. pic.twitter.com/aRJiyTPyTU — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 6, 2026

So it's clear that if El-Sayed gets to the Senate, he'll vote for the Green New Deal. What does that mean for Michigan families?

It would decimate the state's economy. Thousands of jobs would be lost — Michigan's oil and gas industry employs roughly 232,000 people, including those who work directly in the fossil fuel industry and related fields.

Utility prices would skyrocket, too, as much as 27 percent. In addition, Michiganders would be forced to buy expensive electric vehicles that require retrofitting to charge at home.

Michigan has the highest utility rates in the midwest. Families shouldn’t have to choose between keeping the lights on or food on the table.



Abdul’s plan? More Green New Deal policies that will increase our utility bills by another 27%. https://t.co/e1eAyK7HJx — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 5, 2026

The Rogers campaign dropped a new ad today outlining exactly what a disaster the Green New Deal would be for the state.

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"Michigan families pay the highest utility bills in the Midwest," Rogers says. "Why? It's because of the Green New Deal, supported by Abdul El-Sayed."

"Now Abdul wants a new national energy tax that would increase your utility bills by $2,000 a year," Rogers continues, "and raise your gas prices by 20 cents a gallon. Abdul would take money out of your pocket. That's a fact. As Michigan's Senator, I'll lower your costs."

Mike Rogers knows he's got a state to save and released another ad talking about his plans to

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"I worked on a factory floor to pay for school," says Rogers.

"And I worked at Burger King in high school," says Kristi Rogers. "Mike and I grew up in middle class families."

"As your Senator, I'll fight to lower our prices, to bring jobs back to Michigan, and to fix our schools," he continues, "so our kids can stay in Michigan to pursue their dreams."

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"This race is about our values. It's about the America we want for our kids and our grandkids," Kristi Rogers adds.

"We have a state and a country to save," Rogers says. "And I'd be honored to earn your vote.

The choice could not be more clear: Michigan cannot afford Abdul El-Sayed and his radical Green New Deal agenda. Mike Rogers, on the other hand, has a plan to make Michigan a better state.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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