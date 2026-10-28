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Not Even the NYTimes Could Turn a Blind Eye to This Claim by James Talarico

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 28, 2026 12:45 PM
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Not Even the NYTimes Could Turn a Blind Eye to This Claim by James Talarico
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Much like Joe Biden's lie that he got into the 2020 presidential race because of Charlottesville, Democrat James Talarico has his own reasons for getting into politics. Over the years Talarico, who was a middle school teacher, claimed he once had 45 students in his classroom during his first year of teaching.

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It's a claim his official campaign account has made a few times, too. 

"Before I was ever a politician or a candidate, I was a public school teacher," he said. "And I taught sixth grade language arts at Rhodes Middle School, home of the Fighting Wildcats, on the west side of San Antonio."

"The west side is this beautiful, historic neighborhood. It's also one of the poorest ZIP codes in the entire state of Texas," Talarico continued. "And it was in 2011, right after our state legislature in Texas cut more than $5 billion from public education in our state. And so I saw the impacts of these cuts firsthand. I saw how decisions made in the halls of power hurt flesh and blood human beings."

"At one point, I had 45 students in one classroom, and there weren't enough desks for all those kids," Talarico said when asked how those decisions hurt people. "And it was after lunch so you can imagine middle schoolers after lunch in a giant, you know, in a packed classroom."

Talarico repeated this claim on the Breakfast Club podcast.

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"I always say that teaching middle school is the best preparation for politics," Talarico said. "And the west side of San Antonio, it's one of the poorest ZIP codes in the state of Texas. I entered the classroom in the fall of 2011, right after the state legislature in Texas cut $5 billion dollars from public schools. So as a brand new teacher, I saw the impact of those cuts firsthand. At one point, I had 45 students in one classroom. There weren't enough desks for all those kids."

But there's problem with this: according to The New York Times, the most students ever assigned to Talarico's classroom was 30, with most of his class sizes ranging from 22 to 27 students. One of his classes even had 17 students.

Here's more

Documents from the Texas Education Agency indicate that the most students ever assigned to a class period that Mr. Talarico taught was 30, with most of his classes ranging from 22 to 27 students. In the interviews with Mr. Talarico's former students and colleagues, they recalled classrooms where every desk was occupied, but not crowding to the point where students were sitting on air conditioners.

Mr. Talarico's spokesman, JT Ennis, did not dispute the Texas class size records but said that Mr. Talarico had facilitated a reduction in his class size. He declined a request for an interview with Mr. Talarico.

"After having 45 students placed in his classroom, James worked with school administrators to redistribute students across classes and create the learning environment that his students deserved," Mr. Ennis said.

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But it seems this isn't Talarico's only lie about his educational career.

Lone Star Liberty PAC also noted that Talarico has often told a story about a "troubled student" named Justin. In his retelling, Talarico claims that Justin, a new student assigned to his class, was kicked out of his elementary school twice for bringing a knife to school and threatening to stab his teacher. The Texas Tribune reported that Talarico also claims that he "welcomed the new student by shaking his hand and telling him he was glad to have him in class." Talarico's tale then says Justin started seeing a school-provided therapist, joined a group of students who ate lunch in the classroom, and began participating in class. Then Talarico said, after the Christmas break, Justin got into a fight and was removed from the building by "two football coaches" never to be seen again. The Texas Tribune reports that while school officials remembered Justin they "could not confirm the specific details Talarico described."

This is just the latest in a string of lies from the Talarico campaign. He's lied about his stance on fossil fuels, his stance on trans kids and boys in girls' sports, and other radical positions he's taken. Now Talarico has been caught likely lying about his short-lived time as a teacher. Texas voters deserve to know the truth, and they deserve an honest representative in the Senate.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | EDUCATION | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS
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