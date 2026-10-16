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Brandon Gill: 'James Talarico Is Running a Campaign of Lies and Deceit'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 16, 2026 8:00 AM
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Brandon Gill: 'James Talarico Is Running a Campaign of Lies and Deceit'
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Rep. Brandon Gill is slamming James Talarico, the Texas Democrat who disappeared for two weeks, only to come back and lie to voters about his stance on transgender kids, the SAVE Act, the Bible, and other things. All of the things that Talarico said and professed over the months and years leading up to his presidential campaign were suddenly no longer what he believed, and it reeks of political desperation with less than three weeks to go before the midterms.

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Gill said Talarico is running a "campaign of lies and deceit" while on Fox News.

"James Talarico is a totally different person now than he has been for the rest of his entire life prior to this," Gill said. "Whether it's talking about ICE needing to be disbanded, which he has said in the past; capitalism needing to be dismantled; his advocacy for transgender surgeries for minors; his bizarre comments about God. Those are things that voters care about, and I think voters are going to ask themselves: which Talarico do you trust more?"

"Do you believe the Talarico from what he was saying before he was soliciting your vote, or do you believe Talarico now that he's asking for your vote?" Gill asked.

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There isn't a major issue Talarico has spoken on before that he didn't change during this election. He even went so far as to say he was being provocative with some of his statements on things like God being "non-binary." Texas voters deserve someone they can trust, and that's not James Talarico.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BRANDON GILL | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER
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