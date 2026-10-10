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'Must Be Nice': Paxton Rips Talarico’s Two-Week Disappearance

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 10, 2026 12:01 PM
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'Must Be Nice': Paxton Rips Talarico’s Two-Week Disappearance
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico has resurfaced after disappearing for about two weeks. 

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton previously called for "proof of life" from Talarico's campaign. The two will face off in November when voters will decide who will represent Texas in Washington, D.C. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | KEN PAXTON | TEXAS
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