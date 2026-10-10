'Must Be Nice': Paxton Rips Talarico’s Two-Week Disappearance

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico has resurfaced after disappearing for about two weeks.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton previously called for "proof of life" from Talarico's campaign. The two will face off in November when voters will decide who will represent Texas in Washington, D.C.

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James Talarico skipped out on the Hispanic business leaders, canceled on the Central Texas African American Civic Engagement Symposium, and tried to pass off old content as new. He doesn’t get to reappear like nothing happened after ghosting the 31 million Texans he wants to represent for two weeks. The “flu” didn’t stop him from meeting with New York billionaires and Hollywood elites, or from partying with celebrities at a music festival most working Texans don’t have the luxury of attending, especially after taking two weeks off work. Must be nice after two weeks of PTO. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 10, 2026

James Talarico is at ACL Weekend 2 🤩 https://t.co/MmKEsUUFyX — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) October 9, 2026

#TexasSenate James Talarico makes appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival today. Photo credit: @Andylanger https://t.co/TL2FMIfQ8F — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 9, 2026

James Talarico at ACL after around nine days off the trail - A Type I diabetic, Talarico said Sept. 30 he was diagnosed with the flu. Ken Paxton has ripped him for his absence from the trail over the past few days and cast doubt on the flu diagnosis. — Kayla Guo (@kaylaguo_) October 9, 2026

NEW: @jamestalarico campaign issues a statement about his 13 day absence from the campaign trail: "James looks forward to being back out this weekend after recovering from the flu…” I’ve asked for more details on where Rep. Talarico will be. @CBSNewsTexas (MORE) — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) October 9, 2026

James Talarico returns to campaign trail at ACL festival after illness spurred GOP calls for “proof of life” https://t.co/q1dYm8ykoW — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) October 9, 2026

NEW: @jamestalarico campaign issues a statement about his 13 day absence from the campaign trail: "James looks forward to being back out this weekend after recovering from the flu…” I’ve asked for more details on where Rep. Talarico will be. @CBSNewsTexas (MORE) — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) October 9, 2026

🚨 JAMES TALARICO HAS BEEN FOUND — AND TEXANS HAVE QUESTIONS! 🇺🇸 Not at a town hall. Not meeting voters. Not campaigning across Texas. At the Austin City Limits music festival. 🎸 Let’s look at the timeline: 📅 September 28: Talarico attends a New York fundraiser with Robert De Niro. 📅 September 30: He misses an event in the Rio Grande Valley, participates by video, and says he has the flu. 📅 October 9: Ken Paxton launches a tip line seeking information about Talarico’s whereabouts, while Talarico’s campaign says he is recovering and expects him back “this weekend.” Then comes the reported sighting at ACL, where Talarico allegedly talked about attending the festival every year and the bands he wanted to see. Too sick to campaign in person, but apparently ready for a music festival? 🤔 If these reports are accurate, Texans deserve answers. A Senate campaign means showing up, answering questions, and earning the trust of the people whose votes you want. Texans deserve transparency. They deserve accountability. And they deserve a candidate who takes their concerns seriously. Hollywood fundraisers and music festivals are one thing. Earning the trust of Texas voters is another. Jimmy, Texans are watching. 🇺🇸 👇 Do you think Talarico owes Texas voters an explanation? #TexasPolitics #JamesTalarico #KenPaxton #TexasSenate #Election2026 #PoliticalAccountability #TexasVoters #BreakingPolitics — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) October 10, 2026

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