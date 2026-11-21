Former President Barack Obama spoke to incoming freshman Democrats in Washington, D.C., this week. Why he came here is beyond me, but he, like the rest of his party, tapped into the diversity frenzy that gets the Democratic base fired up. He referenced his past State of the Union addresses, in which he said the GOP side of the chamber looked the same, while the Democratic side looked like America. I don’t even know what that means, and I’m not white. It’s obviously a swipe at the GOP’s supposedly white voter base.

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First, I couldn’t care less about diversity for diversity’s sake. It’s not a magic shield against people sucking at their jobs. Second, does Obama even read what happened in 2026? Sir, the Democrats got that tsunami designation because white voters crossed over. Scott Colom isn’t a senator from Mississippi without winning at least a quarter of the white vote and the disaffected small-town conservatives. I know this side doesn’t read things that upset them, but Barry, Trump took your coalition in 2024. Nonwhite working-class voters were drifting Republican, even Hispanic voters. Young people weren't overwhelmingly Democratic either. And we got union support.

President Obama proving yet again why he earned the title of "Divider in Chief." This level of animosity towards white people is just insane. https://t.co/6L3oGvuN3i — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 20, 2026

That’s the interesting part: The Trump coalition isn’t old-school Republican. It’s somewhat volatile, with voters more than willing to vote for Democrats when things go bad. Also, about 40 percent of these folks identify as economic progressives. They’re gettable, which means the GOP must work hard to keep their trust — a novel concept for these lawmakers. Acting like John Thune on stuff, for example, could hurt come Election Day.

That being said, the Trump coalition is likely the most diverse and geographically dispersed coalition in the modern era. They live in areas where elections are decided, which, for most Democrats, drives them insane. Our system values geographic diversity, something the Left knows little about, being an urban and coastal elitist party.

So, Barry, I get you had to say this, but it’s a bit antiquated.

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