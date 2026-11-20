When you work in politics, you will see some crazy things. But this may take the cake. The Democrats in Minnesota are arguing that the midterms showed that their voters rejected "Republican costs and corruption."

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What?

Have they forgotten who has run Minnesota for the last two decades?

Minnesotans rejected the out-of-control Republican costs and corruption.



Democrats heard your mandate to deliver. Let's do this! — Minnesota DFL (@MinnesotaDFL) November 19, 2026

The last time Minnesota voted for a Republican president was when Richard Nixon ran in 1972.

LOL. Not surprisingly, @MinnesotaDFL tries to pass the blame on Republicans, when it's the corrupt Democrats who control Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/NYkczOewf6 — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) November 20, 2026

The lying is off the charts.

So the out of control costs are a Republican thing? Who has been in charge of Minnesota for decades?



That would be YOU.



Democrats. — JGaraf (@JGaraf) November 19, 2026

And the reality is only Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted Democrat. The rest of the state voted for Republicans.

And the state is 49th in GDP growth.

They say this as if they haven’t had total control over Minnesota’s government for nearly two decades.



49th in GDP growth, by the way. https://t.co/UqrvqGppdW — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 19, 2026

Residents are facing 30 percent property tax hikes.

You just increased our property taxes…again https://t.co/u7ikbYkP9K — benhausen (@bstoff350) November 20, 2026

One Minneapolis resident, a die-hard Democrat, is looking to sell after his property taxes went up 31 percent.

This is the most insidious gaslighting imaginable. This is Soviet level propaganda. The DFL has no shame, only a lousy for power https://t.co/rEr4UfQNfZ — Kilgore Trout (@RadioFreeStPaul) November 19, 2026

Even "Pravda" is telling the DFL to tap the brakes on this one.

BREAKING:



$9 billion later, Minnesota Democrats still claim they don't own a mirror. https://t.co/cXoZg6b162 — TayMerica (@TayMerica) November 19, 2026

All they can do is point fingers and blame Republicans.

So what are you actually going to do to deliver the affordability you ran on:



Hint: mass immigration and endless inquisitions into Donald Trump and bringing back the same old playbook won't do it. https://t.co/P2ijEz1i5X — Jay Maynard (@JayMaynard) November 20, 2026

As this writer has said: Democrats only plan on making this affordable for their preferred constituencies. Not Americans.

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