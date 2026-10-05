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Even CNN Is Talking About James Talarico's Disturbing Record on Defunding the Police

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 05, 2026 5:30 PM
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Even CNN Is Talking About James Talarico's Disturbing Record on Defunding the Police
AP Photo/LM Otero

Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico’s woes continue to grow, as now even CNN is reporting on his flip-flopping since launching a bid for a promotion to Washington.

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CNN unveiled footage of Talarico stating that it was “rich” that proposals to “defund the police” were “off limits” in Texas in the wake of the 2020 Summer of Violence that followed the death of George Floyd. CNN likewise corroborated Townhall’s reporting on Talarico’s support for an organization that explicitly called for the defunding of the Austin Police Department and fantasized about the abolition of prisons.

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Of course, the Talarico campaign still refuses to acknowledge any of the prior positions that Talarico held, telling CNN that he “did not call for and does not support defunding the police” despite video evidence directly contradicting that claim.

Talarico’s time to distance himself from his record is running short, as there are only 29 days remaining until Election Day.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CNN | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS
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