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Talarico Supporters Thought It Was a Good Idea to Heckle an Angel Mom. It Did Not Go Well for Them.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 08, 2026 2:15 PM
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Talarico Supporters Thought It Was a Good Idea to Heckle an Angel Mom. It Did Not Go Well for Them.
AP Photo/LM Otero

There is nothing more heartbreaking than losing a child, and it's compounded when the loss was completely preventable, as is the case with so many Angel families — families who have lost loved ones to illegal aliens, thanks to the open-borders and sanctuary policies of Democrats and the Biden-Harris administration.

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President Trump was in Texas this week for midterm rallies when he called up an Angel Mom to talk about her son. That Angel Mom is Marie Vega. Her son, Javier "Harvey" Vega, Jr. — who worked as a Border Patrol agent — was killed in 2014 when two criminal illegal aliens ambushed the family during a fishing trip. According to The New York Post, Vega said the family's day was "going perfect" until they were attacked by Ismael Hernandez Vallejo and Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval. The two illegal aliens opened fire, killing Vega and wounding his father. Marie Vega then picked up Harvey's rifle and returned fire. She was also shot in the chest.

Now, with that in mind, watch what Talarico supporters did to this poor woman.

"Democrats want to strip us of those rights," she said, referring to the Democrats' gun control efforts, as Talarico supporters began booing and jeering. They were escorted out by police. Vega then.

It's incredibly sick.

They support Talarico because he'd do the same thing to Angel Families like the Vegas.

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There were maybe a dozen of these goons.

And just when you think they've hit rock bottom, they whip out the jackhammers.

They do not care. They want power and control, and anyone who threatens or gets in the way of that is an enemy who must be destroyed. Even a mom who lost her son. They are vile and they are communist.

Talarico cannot be elected to the U.S. Senate. These values and beliefs cannot go to D.C., and they do not represent Texas.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANGEL FAMILIES | ILLEGAL ALIEN | JAMES TALARICO | SANCTUARY CITIES | TEXAS
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