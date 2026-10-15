James Talarico Plays Dumb on the Save America Act, but We Know How He Really Feels About Voter ID

Voter ID is wildly popular across all political demographics, with majorities of Republicans and Democrats backing the idea you have to prove who you are before you cast a ballot. For years, Democrats have pretended that voter ID is racist and prohibits women and minorities from voting, however. That discussion has gotten more important thanks to the massive influx of illegal aliens brought into the country under the Biden-Harris administration's open-borders policies. Now, we also have to worry about non-citizens voting in our elections.

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Democrats insist it's not happening, but we have dozens of examples of non-citizens voting, including one who was also the superintendent of an Iowa school district. Republicans need to pass the SAVE America Act to make sure we secure our elections and prevent non-citizens from voting. Democrats oppose that too, and some have even said taking away the ability of non-citizens to vote in our elections will harm the Democrat Party's election chances.

James Talarico is no different. He thinks voter ID is "discriminatory," even though the majority of black voters also support voter ID.

Democrat Nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas James Talarico says Voter ID laws are “discriminatory”.



84% of Americans support Voter ID. pic.twitter.com/tKh6X40XYe — America (@america) October 15, 2026

So last night, when he took questions from Texas voters, he played dumb on what the SAVE America Act is and does.

Talarico, knowing that the SAVE America Act is extremely popular in Texas and that he'd have to vote on it if he were to become a senator, plays dumb, acting as if he doesn't know what it does.



"From what I understand, the bill is about our elections, right?" pic.twitter.com/GnXU9H4c4L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2026

"Do you support the SAVE America Act, and if not, what parts and why?" the voter asked.

"Well, I'd honestly have to read the details of the legislation," Talarico replied. "I'm a policy wonk, and so I always hesitate I say I'm going to support any one bill if I haven't read the final version of that bill. But from what I understand, the bill is about our elections, right?"

He knows. He knows what it's about and he would vote against it in a heartbeat.

Because here's what he said about it in the past.

JAMES TALARICO: "With the SAVE Act, they are trying to rob our neighbors, strictly our black neighbors, of those God given rights." pic.twitter.com/mfAK1EJTfl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2026

"We as human beings have the right to shape our own destinies," Talarico said. "And we do that through the vote. And so many brave Americans — so many brave black Americans — have fought and died for that right. And so for politicians in Austin or in Washington as they're now doing with this SAVE Act, they are trying to rob our neighbors, particularly our black neighbors, of those God-given rights."

Scott Jennings said Talarico was "full of s**t."

Talarico is so full of sh—. Feigning ignorance tonight on the Save America Act to the veteran who asked him. He literally trashed it in August but claimed tonight he’d never heard of it. See below https://t.co/55EN4xb7IX — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 15, 2026

Correct. He's lying.

Jennings also called Talarico "slippery" over this.

"He is more slippery than a wet panther, that Talarico." @ScottJenningsKY cooks Talafreako over his disingenuous answers on the Save America Act and abortion pic.twitter.com/vY56JNmWX3 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 15, 2026

"One of the exchanges that stood out to me was when that Navy veteran ... said, 'Look, I support the SAVE America Act, I want to know if you'll vote for it.' Talarico looked him in the eye and said effectively, 'I don't really know that much about it, I don't want to comment on things I don't know anything about,'" Jennings said.

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"Two months ago, he gave a long answer in an interview somewhere, trashing the SAVE America Act, claiming it was only designed to disenfranchise black voters," Jennings continued, "and what I learned about Talarico in that moment is that he has trouble looking someone in the eye who he knows disagrees with him, and just saying, 'You know what, you and I are going to have to agree to disagree on this.'"

He doesn't know what's in the SAVE Act??



Two possibilities:

1. He's lying

2. He's a moron



Both are disqualifying.



Come on, Texas! Show the Democratic Party once and for all that Texas is never going Blue! https://t.co/n0nDwwguCc — Kreskin's Roommate (@ceebee301) October 15, 2026

He's both, but this time he's lying.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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