James Talarico Claims Black Americans Too Dumb to Get Voter ID

It’s amazing how Democrats like Texas Senate candidate James Talarico will lie even when everyone already knows they’re lying.

During a recent campaign event, Talarico parroted the leftist lie that black people can’t figure out how to obtain identification so they can vote in elections. He used this trope to attack the SAVE America Act, which would require voters to provide proof of citizenship before registering to vote in federal elections.

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“We as human beings have the right to shape our own destinies, and we do that through the vote,” Talarico bloviated. “And so many brave Americans, so many brave black Americans have fought and died for that right. And so for politicians in Austin or in Washington, as they're now doing with the SAVE Act, they are trying to rob our neighbors, particularly our black neighbors, of those God-given rights.”

James Talarico lies about the SAVE America Act and thinks black Americans are incapable of getting voter ID.



TALARICO: "With the SAVE [America] Act, they are trying to rob our neighbors, strictly our black neighbors, of those God given rights." pic.twitter.com/7NG9KmI32P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2026

It’s amazing how Democrats still think they can win votes by infantilizing their core voting base, pretending they are unable to figure out how IDs work. Yet, surveys have repeatedly shown that the majority of black Americans are just fine with requiring identification to vote.

As the Texas Legislature continues to debate election integrity, a new TPPF and Rasmussen poll shows more than 80% of Texans support requiring voters to show a valid ID before voting, with just 11% opposing the requirement. In addition, 67% of Texans support voter ID protections for mail-in ballots, while 22% oppose them. Support for voter ID cuts across all demographics and party affiliations. Three out of four African Americans and 81% of Hispanics favor voter ID requirements, as do 93% of Republicans, 72% of Democrats, and 66% of Independents.

But Talarico is only engaging in the same brand of pandering as his leftist colleagues. It’s all about pretending you care about black people to attract minority voters, along with white voters who believe these policies will help marginalized communities.

Things are not going well for Democrat James Talarico with black voters in Texas.



One attendee tore into Talarico in front of his entire Houston town hall after accusing him of refusing to answer their questions.



ATTENDEE: “So you stay here, you answer our questions or you… pic.twitter.com/6hkydwYGiT — Overton (@overton_news) July 23, 2026

The candidate has had a hard time courting African Americans to the point that he announced a $25 million pledge specifically focused on outreach to black Texans. He noted that this effort includes "paid advertisements directed toward Black voters... organizing, folks showing up at doorsteps, folks showing up at community events, registering voters, speaking to voters, listening to voters."

Talarico has also stated that "for too long, the Democratic Party has taken Black voters for granted, assumed that Black folks here in Texas and around the country are just going to show up and vote for any Democratic candidate, and we know that's not true."

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Judging by his rhetoric, Talarico is only using the exact same Democrat playbook that he is criticizing.

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