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'Shut Up': Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Words for Democrats Whining About Voter ID

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 13, 2026 7:35 AM
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'Shut Up': Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Words for Democrats Whining About Voter ID
AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

Poll after poll shows one undeniable truth: Americans support voter ID. While we may be divided as a nation on a lot of issues, vast majorities across all demographics believe we should have to show our ID when we go to the polls. The only people who oppose this are Democrat politicians from D.C. to Del Mar.

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Stephen A. Smith had some pretty blunt words for them: "Shut up."

"Let me state for the record, you should have a d**n ID," Smith said. "I have no problem with the demand for an ID to vote. You need an ID for every d**n thing else. And to the progressive Left, shut the hell up."

"You got a mayor in New York City that required two IDs for you to shovel snow. You ain't in no position to be b***hing about how [Trump] wants IDs and the GOP wants IDs for votes," he continued. "Shut up! Nobody wants to hear that."

You need an ID to get on an airplane, to cash a check, to deposit or withdraw money, to get welfare benefits.

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But the Democrats politicians do not care about their constituents. All they care about is power.

You also have to show an ID to get into places like the Obama Presidential Library in Chicago.

Most states already have free IDs for voting purposes, but even if they don't, the cost of an ID is not prohibitive to voting. In Wisconsin, where this writer lives, IDs for voting purposes are free. That being said, an ID card is $28 and it renews every eight years. That's $3.50 per year, or roughly 30 cents per month. For a driver's license, it's $42.50 and it also renews every eight years. That's $5.32 per year, or roughly 45 cents per month. If you can't afford that, you probably shouldn't be voting.

According to Pew Research, 83 percent of all poll respondents support showing a government-issued ID to vote. About 95 percent of Republicans support it, while 71 percent of Democrats back such measures. The only people opposing it are the Democrat politicians.

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The working theory is, of course, no voter ID makes it easier to cheat in elections. It's hard to argue against it, seeing as those same Democrats oppose any and all efforts to shore up election integrity, including cleaning up voter rolls, preventing illegal aliens from voting, and better regulating mail-in voting. Just yesterday, Townhall reported on Dr. Oz and CMS issuing guidance for protecting vulnerable voters in America's nursing homes and other care facilities.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | GOP | VOTER ID
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