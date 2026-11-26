Last winter, a Virginia liquor store made the news when an employee arrived at work to find smashed bottles of whisky on the floor. It seemed like the business had been robbed, but when that employee entered the bathroom, they found something they didn't expect: a drunk raccoon, passed out spread-eagled next to the toilet.

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At the time, local animal control officer Samantha Martin told the media, "He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything."

And the Hanover County animal protection and shelter agency said the animal was ultimately fine, if not slightly hungover.

"After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer," it said in a statement.

But what could have been simply a weird viral story turned into good news for a Virginia animal shelter. Using the inebriated raccoon's Internet fame, merchandise featuring the raccoon raised more than $250,000 for the organization.

Jeffrey Parker, Hanover County's chief of animal protection, said the shelter normally gets about $20,000 a year in donations. "We never thought a raccoon would do this for us," he said. "I couldn't really believe it."

Parker said that the funds will help him purchase body cameras, something that he wanted to do "for a few years" and began trying to get them into the county budget last year. When his officers needed body cameras, they borrowed them from the county sheriff's office. The cameras will be vital in providing evidence for investigations and court proceedings related to animal abuse cases. They'll also assist in resolving complaints against officers. County officials said Hanover residents support the use of body cameras.

The drunk raccoon who passed out in a Virginia liquor store last year has helped raise more than $250,000 for a local animal shelter through merchandise inspired by his viral fame. pic.twitter.com/tbTRbNkjdV — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) November 13, 2026

"You remember this guy. He broke into a liquor store in Ashland, Virginia, last year and had a 'just turned 21' kind of night, sampling rum, moonshine, scotch, peanut butter whisky, and egg nog, among other spirits, before the store manager found him exactly where any of us would be: passed out next to the toilet," said Tony Dokoupil.

Even Saturday Night Live made fun of the drunk raccoon.

"But here's the amazing part," he continued, "unlike most viral moments, this one lingered for the local community in the best possible way. Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, which cares for any animal in need in that area, turned that drunk raccoon into merch. T-shirts, sweats, hats, mugs, even stickers and season stuff with slogans like 'Trashed Panda' or 'Hot Trash Summer.' And they sold so much of it, raising more than a quarter-million dollars; they've been able to upgrade their shelter and buy body cameras for all their officers. They would love to thank that drunk raccoon, telling The Washington Post they owe him a debt of gratitude. But he's somewhere out there back in the wild, 'hopefully living the good life' said the director of Animal Protection. And a sober one."

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