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Here's More Proof That Abdul El-Sayed Has Ties to the Muslim Brotherhood

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 15, 2026 9:30 AM
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Here's More Proof That Abdul El-Sayed Has Ties to the Muslim Brotherhood
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

It seems Abdul El-Sayed has finally told a lie that even the media won't run cover for. After insisting on NBC's "Meet the Press" that his family had no ties to the Muslim Brotherhood — and getting very angry with Kristen Welker for acting like a journalist — NBC News' Tom Llamas absolutely cooked El-Sayed's lies.

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We have social media posts from his sister outlining the family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. We have records of donations from people with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and other terrorist groups. El-Sayed's own mother used to funnel money to Al Qaeda.

And now we have another piece of evidence: a now-deleted Substack article, written by Abdul himself, about his friend who was jailed for funding the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

Here's the important paragraph (emphasis added) from the October 2021 article:

But you don't even have to go back in time. Go to Egypt, where the personal whims of a dictator may mean you'll find yourself in the bowels of an Egyptian prison, as happened to my friend Mohamed Soltan, an American citizen.

Who is Mohamed Soltan? He moved to the United States as a child and lived in the Islamic city of Dearborn, Michigan. But Soltan was born in Egypt to Salah Soltan, a senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood and a professor of Islamic law.

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Salah Soltan was charged along with dozens of other Muslim Brotherhood leaders for their role in the 2013 protests aimed at reinstating Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi, who had been deposed as Egypt's president.

Mohamed Soltan was sentenced to life in prison on terrorism-related charges; he was a protest spokesman and he was "one of the main liaisons" between the Muslim Brotherhood and the media.

All of those facts were conveniently omitted from El-Sayed's Substack article, of course.

El-Sayed's sister, Eman Abdelhadi, a professor at the University of Chicago, said that the family has "long been MB" and that El-Sayed's mother was an activist in the Muslim Brotherhood in the 1970s.

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And El-Sayed lied about it.

Utterly disqualifying.

None whatsoever. El-Sayed wants a seat on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations — which plays a major role in American homeland security and foreign policy. That's not a coincidence. And that's why he's trying to hide his connections to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | FOREIGN POLICY | NATIONAL SECURITY
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