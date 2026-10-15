Here's More Proof That Abdul El-Sayed Has Ties to the Muslim Brotherhood

It seems Abdul El-Sayed has finally told a lie that even the media won't run cover for. After insisting on NBC's "Meet the Press" that his family had no ties to the Muslim Brotherhood — and getting very angry with Kristen Welker for acting like a journalist — NBC News' Tom Llamas absolutely cooked El-Sayed's lies.

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We have social media posts from his sister outlining the family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. We have records of donations from people with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and other terrorist groups. El-Sayed's own mother used to funnel money to Al Qaeda.

And now we have another piece of evidence: a now-deleted Substack article, written by Abdul himself, about his friend who was jailed for funding the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

Abdul El-Sayed says he has no connections to the Muslim Brotherhood.



But in a since-deleted Substack article, El-Sayed defended a man he described as his “friend” who was jailed for funding the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood.



The man, Mohamed Soltan, is the son of a senior… pic.twitter.com/Nmx97YLCQ2 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 14, 2026

Here's the important paragraph (emphasis added) from the October 2021 article:

But you don't even have to go back in time. Go to Egypt, where the personal whims of a dictator may mean you'll find yourself in the bowels of an Egyptian prison, as happened to my friend Mohamed Soltan, an American citizen.

Who is Mohamed Soltan? He moved to the United States as a child and lived in the Islamic city of Dearborn, Michigan. But Soltan was born in Egypt to Salah Soltan, a senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood and a professor of Islamic law.

The October 2021 article warned against the “bluntest form of government power” wielded by police in the United States and included the line, “Go to Egypt, where the personal whims of a dictator may mean you’ll find yourself in the bowels of an Egyptian prison, as happened to my… — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 14, 2026

Salah Soltan was charged along with dozens of other Muslim Brotherhood leaders for their role in the 2013 protests aimed at reinstating Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi, who had been deposed as Egypt's president.

Mohamed Soltan was sentenced to life in prison on terrorism-related charges; he was a protest spokesman and he was "one of the main liaisons" between the Muslim Brotherhood and the media.

The elder Soltan was one of 50 Muslim Brotherhood leaders charged with spearheading the 2013 protests aimed at reinstating Egypt’s deposed president, longtime Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi.



Mohamed Soltan was sentenced to life in prison on terrorism-related charges over his… — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 14, 2026

All of those facts were conveniently omitted from El-Sayed's Substack article, of course.

El-Sayed made no mention of the Muslim Brotherhood, Soltan’s father, or the circumstances surrounding Soltan’s arrest on his Substack, The Incision, which he set to private as he faced criticism on the campaign trail for old posts and videos.



The Soltan family, however, is… — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 14, 2026

El-Sayed's sister, Eman Abdelhadi, a professor at the University of Chicago, said that the family has "long been MB" and that El-Sayed's mother was an activist in the Muslim Brotherhood in the 1970s.

She has also discussed her and El-Sayed’s mother’s “activism in the Muslim Brotherhood during the early 70s when she was in college” in Egypt. pic.twitter.com/UV85YBQrgE — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 14, 2026

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And El-Sayed lied about it.

Abdul has STRONG connections to the muslim brotherhood.



This should be disqualifying. https://t.co/udg7bx9Iis — Great Lakes HQ (@GreatLakes_HQ) October 14, 2026

Utterly disqualifying.

There are literally no words to describe just how dangerous this is for our country.



The fact that people don't understand what the Muslim Brotherhood is, is yet another major failure by our education system. pic.twitter.com/jrFJqxQ8uf — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 14, 2026

None whatsoever. El-Sayed wants a seat on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations — which plays a major role in American homeland security and foreign policy. That's not a coincidence. And that's why he's trying to hide his connections to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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