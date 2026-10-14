Former El-Sayed Staffer Says He's Antisemitic and Wants a Seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee

A former top aide to Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is confirming what we knew all along: El-Sayed is antisemitic. This is not a surprise. After a Hezbollah-inspired terrorist attacked a Michigan synagogue looking to kill Jewish children, El-Sayed simply said "hurt people hurt people." He's attacked Israel and those who support her, accusing them of "dual loyalties."

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After polling must've shown he was struggling, El-Sayed started pandering to Michigan's Jewish community, pretending he cared about them and respected their faith and heritage. His efforts at Jewish outreach backfired too, after he went to the home of two "lifelong Michiganders" to spend Rosh Hashanah. The problem is these Jewish women — lesbians and socialists, by the way — are pro-Palestine, left-wing activists who didn't even know the prayers for the holiday. One of them had to read the prayers off a card.

The staffer who confirmed El-Sayed's antisemitism also said something far more troubling: El-Sayed wants a seat on the Committee on Foreign Relations, often referred to as the Foreign Affairs Committee. Because of course he does.

I’ve been somewhat frozen since this story came out. For me, there was only ever smoke. Now however, I think I’ve seen enough to say there is fire. The worst part is, I’m honestly not happy. Since 2018, I’ve defended this specific claim.



Yes, I believed he was antisemitic based… https://t.co/bQCYXPPyNz — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) October 12, 2026

"Yes, I believed he was antisemitic based on comments. I learned that he was largely in alliance with leftist in regards to Islamist organizations that make up the axis of resistance. I thought this was just misplaced vengeance against the U.S. for the GWOT, and for Israel for the war in Gaza," Domigue wrote. "I worried that deeper involvement by the Muslim Brotherhood could be there, but I didn’t want to believe it. Partly because it is extremely difficult to comprehend how dangerous this can be if he is elected. It’s especially troubling knowing that despite no foreign policy experience, he REALLY wants a seat on the senate foreign affairs committee."

Former staffer: Abdul El-Sayed wants seat on foreign affairs committee, despite no experience https://t.co/KEmkTZ1hYY — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) October 13, 2026

Here's more:

Domingue worked as El-Sayed’s head of security during the former Wayne County health official’s 2018 run for governor, before returning to Michigan for his U.S. Senate campaign. Once an adamant supporter, Domingue resigned from El-Sayed’s campaign in January over concerns about his character and foreign policy positions, Michigan Enjoyer reported. ... The post followed just a day after El-Sayed denied his family’s involvement in the Muslim Brotherhood when confronted by Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker, who noted Rogers repeatedly alleged connections during a debate the week prior. “He made roughly 10 references seemingly trying to link you to terrorism. You’ve said you don’t want to dignify those kinds of claims,” Welker told El-Sayed. “For Michigan voters, who are hearing those attacks against you, who are looking to separate fact from fiction, can you set the record straight about whether you or your family have any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?” “No,” El-Sayed said, “but let’s talk about this.”

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El-Sayed's desire to sit on the Committee on Foreign Relations oversees American foreign policy, diplomacy, and international relations. It is one of the Senate's most influential committees, and there's only one reason why El-Sayed wants to get a seat on it: to further is far-left, anti-Israel, anti-America agenda. With his numerous ties to terrorist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood — ties he denies — he would have a lot of power and influence over America's foreign policy.

None of it good, mind you.

I thought he was just about Medicare and the cost of living? Seems like Senate HELP would have been his preference, unless... https://t.co/M21augH45J — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 13, 2026

Right. He didn't want to talk about foreign policy, even chastising a journalist to ask him about Medicare for All instead.

Weird.

Yes. That guy.

Abdul El-Sayed's family has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and he takes money from designated terrorist groups.



Now, he wants to oversee our country's foreign relations.



Dangerous and absurd. https://t.co/lxpntm4MCY — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 13, 2026

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If El-Sayed wins and the Democrats regain control, he'll get that appointment. Bank on it.

We cannot allow that to happen.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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