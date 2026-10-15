DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Watch NBC News Cook Abdul El-Sayed Over Family's Reported Ties to the Muslim Brotherhood

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 15, 2026 6:50 AM
Advertisement
Watch NBC News Cook Abdul El-Sayed Over Family's Reported Ties to the Muslim Brotherhood
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

First, credit where credit is due, even if they’re part of the fake news press: NBC News produced a well-done segment. Reporter Tom Llamas pressed Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed hard on family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. He told Kristen Welker over the weekend that he and his family have no ties. Well, that’s not exactly true: El-Sayed’s half-sister spoke about their mother’s affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, and Llamas wouldn't let go of it despite El-Sayed criticizing the question. 

Advertisement

Abdul, you made it an issue. You’ve spoken about being truthful and denied on national television family ties to terrorists. You lied, so yes, this is a fair game question. 

“I’ve never had these conversations with my mother,” El-Sayed said about his family’s alleged ties to the MB. That’s not a satisfactory answer, sir. It’s almost as bad as El-Sayed refusing to answer the question about which is the greater threat to the United States, Israel or Iran. He refused to answer because he would’ve said Israel. 

And Llamas did well to explain how his non-answer makes it seem that Israel is just as big a threat to us as Tehran, which is ridiculous. 

El-Sayed thought NBC News would be a good interview. It was not. Given his rap sheet, he must be pressed, and I’m sure his communications team was sweating throughout the entire interview, which was all-around poor for the man whose line was ‘my family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, but no one asked about it, even though it was tweeted by his half-sister, and fighting wars is bad.’ 

Recommended
Liberal Lawyer Obliterates the Dem Narrative That the Omar Immigration Probe Is Political Matt Vespa Did the Democrats Peak Too Soon? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

It's almost as if this interview was a car bomb. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FAKE NEWS | IRAN | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Liberal Lawyer Obliterates the Dem Narrative That the Omar Immigration Probe Is Political

Liberal Lawyer Obliterates the Dem Narrative That the Omar Immigration Probe Is Political

Matt Vespa
Did the Democrats Peak Too Soon?

Did the Democrats Peak Too Soon?

Kurt Schlichter
The Ilhan Omar Saga Just Got More Interesting

The Ilhan Omar Saga Just Got More Interesting

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos