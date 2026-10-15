Watch NBC News Cook Abdul El-Sayed Over Family's Reported Ties to the Muslim Brotherhood

First, credit where credit is due, even if they’re part of the fake news press: NBC News produced a well-done segment. Reporter Tom Llamas pressed Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed hard on family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. He told Kristen Welker over the weekend that he and his family have no ties. Well, that’s not exactly true: El-Sayed’s half-sister spoke about their mother’s affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, and Llamas wouldn't let go of it despite El-Sayed criticizing the question.

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Abdul, you made it an issue. You’ve spoken about being truthful and denied on national television family ties to terrorists. You lied, so yes, this is a fair game question.

“I’ve never had these conversations with my mother,” El-Sayed said about his family’s alleged ties to the MB. That’s not a satisfactory answer, sir. It’s almost as bad as El-Sayed refusing to answer the question about which is the greater threat to the United States, Israel or Iran. He refused to answer because he would’ve said Israel.

WATCH: NBC's Tom Llamas asks the basic follow-up questions Kristen Welker did not, cooks Abdul El-Sayed like shawarma over familial MoBros ties and equating Israel to Iran https://t.co/TYj4xJQNPB — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 14, 2026

And Llamas did well to explain how his non-answer makes it seem that Israel is just as big a threat to us as Tehran, which is ridiculous.

El-Sayed thought NBC News would be a good interview. It was not. Given his rap sheet, he must be pressed, and I’m sure his communications team was sweating throughout the entire interview, which was all-around poor for the man whose line was ‘my family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, but no one asked about it, even though it was tweeted by his half-sister, and fighting wars is bad.’

It's almost as if this interview was a car bomb.

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