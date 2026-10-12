Abdul El-Sayed Denied Having Family Ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, but His Sister Proved He's Lying

It's been well documented that Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has ties to terrorist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood. His own mother funneled money to Al-Qaeda, and El-Sayed himself championed the Muslim Brotherhood during the unrest in Egypt in the early 2010s. But over the weekend, El-Sayed joined Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, where he lied about his connections to the terrorist organization.

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"Can you set the record straight about whether you or your family have any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?"



Abdul El-Sayed: No.



"No, you don't have any ties?"



El-Sayed: No



"And your family doesn't?"



El-Sayed: No pic.twitter.com/ZJhAxfzOOe — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) October 11, 2026

"For Michigan voters who are hearing those attacks against you, who are looking to separate fact from fiction, can you set the record straight about whether you or your family have any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?" Welker asked.

"No, but let's talk about this," El-Sayed replied.

"No, you don't have any ties?" Welker asked again.

"No," El-Sayed said.

"And your family doesn't?" Welker pressed.

"No," El-Sayed said again.

He's lying. His own sister, Emam Abdelhadi, a left-wing associate professor at the University of Chicago, said the family does have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Abdul El-Sayed repeatedly denied having Muslim Brotherhood family members on @MeetThePress today.



But @FreeBeacon found posts from @AbdulElSayed’s sister stating: “My family has long been Muslim Brotherhood.” She said some have been “jailed” over ties to the Islamist group.… — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 11, 2026

Here's more:

Eman Abdelhadi, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, wrote openly about her family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood in social media posts in 2012 and 2013, the Washington Free Beacon found. "My family has long been MB," Abedlhadi wrote on June 24, 2012, days after Egypt elected Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi as president. "I have had family jailed for being a part of it," she wrote on July 3, 2013. "Praying for all my family that supports the #MB in Egypt. Lie low, stay safe" she said. Abdelhadi’s Egyptian family is seemingly the same as El-Sayed’s. Their mother, Fatten Elkomy, emigrated from Egypt in the late 1970s and married El-Sayed’s father. After they divorced, Elkomy married Abdelhadi’s father, who was Palestinian.

Here are those posts, which are still up on X as of today.

@omarkamel :( :( s**t. My family has long been MB, but I've always felt that it has navigated the political sphere poorly/destructively. — Eman Abdelhadi (@emanabdelhadi) June 24, 2012

Praying for all my family that supports the #MB in #Egypt. Lie low, stay safe. — Eman Abdelhadi (@emanabdelhadi) July 3, 2013

So El-Sayed is lying. Again. Just like he's lied about being a doctor, lied about Medicare for All, and lied about everything else.

Reporter: Do you or your family have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?



Abdul: No.



Abdul's psychotic sisters undeleted tweets: My family is in The Muslim Brotherhood. https://t.co/JzCD0im3LX pic.twitter.com/3cCfZIQSy3 — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) October 11, 2026

I see a campaign commercial coming from this as early as tomorrow. https://t.co/PZbtKge6GA — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 11, 2026

This should run 24/7 between now and the election.

I mean... One way to "set the record straight" is to ask the candidate and just accept his answer as the truth. Sure, that's one approach.



Or... Hear me out @nbcnews... You COULD use some basic reporting techniques and look into the very real, documented connections he and his… https://t.co/0CShBIonHQ — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 11, 2026

And beyond that, El-Sayed has donors who have given thousands of dollars to his campaign.

Abdul El-Sayed is flat out lying about having ties to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization.



El-Sayed lying about his terrorist ties is a MASSIVE national security threat ahead of an election. https://t.co/zCwSsX8zVS pic.twitter.com/i7EgvhatnE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 11, 2026

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El-Sayed himself also said he has dual citizenship with Egypt, something his campaign later walked back as an "error." How does someone mistake where they have citizenship?

Welker asked no follow-up questions, of course. A real journalist would have had Abdelhadi's posts ready to go, along with all the information about donations. But that would make El-Sayed look bad, and NBC can't have that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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