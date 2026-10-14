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Brandon Gill Lights Up Abdul El-Sayed for Lying About His Muslim Brotherhood Ties

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 14, 2026 8:30 AM
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Brandon Gill Lights Up Abdul El-Sayed for Lying About His Muslim Brotherhood Ties
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Abdul El-Sayed was caught in yet another lie, this time about his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed told NBC's Kristen Welker that he and his family have no ties to the organization, even though his sister bragged about the family's connection to the terrorist organization several times online, and we have well-documented proof of El-Sayed donors with links to the Muslim Brotherhood and other terrorist groups.

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The Muslim Brotherhood even celebrated El-Sayed's primary win — he was the only candidate for whom the group issued a statement.

In addition, El-Sayed was a public supporter of the revolt against Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak and downplayed the idea that the Muslim Brotherhood would engage in the violent, tyrannical, Sharia law-based terror Egypt saw under Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi.

Now Rep. Brandon Gill is slamming El-Sayed not only for lying, but for his ties to a known foreign terrorist group and for calling anyone who questions his terrorist connections "racist."

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"Most Americans are so tired of being slandered as racist or bigoted or Islamophobic or slandered in any other way by simply asking very straightforward questions about a candidate whose family clearly has ties to foreign terrorist organizations," Gill said. "The minimal bar for somebody to serve in the United States Senate — which has jurisdiction over, in part, foreign policy, national defense policy, the security of our homeland — the minimum bar should be that you and your family do not have ties to organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood. And to slander, not his opponent, but ordinary Americans who are asking questions about this."

"His own sister is tweeting about his past ties to the Muslim Brotherhood," Gill continued, "I think it's reprehensible and it's beneath the dignity of a Senator. You ought to be able to answer these questions in a straightforward way."

Now, it's possible someone else snagged Abdulforpresident.com to get ahead of this, but we would not be surprised if El-Sayed lied and wants to run for the White House.

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Hard to argue with that.

That should be the bare minimum.

It is not racist or bigoted or Islamophobic to question a guy with documented ties to known terrorist organizations.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BRANDON GILL | TERRORISM
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