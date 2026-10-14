Brandon Gill Lights Up Abdul El-Sayed for Lying About His Muslim Brotherhood Ties

Abdul El-Sayed was caught in yet another lie, this time about his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed told NBC's Kristen Welker that he and his family have no ties to the organization, even though his sister bragged about the family's connection to the terrorist organization several times online, and we have well-documented proof of El-Sayed donors with links to the Muslim Brotherhood and other terrorist groups.

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The Muslim Brotherhood even celebrated El-Sayed's primary win — he was the only candidate for whom the group issued a statement.

Abdul is special.



He was the only American candidate whose victory was celebrated by the Muslim Brotherhood. The only candidate for whom they issued a statement.



I can’t imagine why the Muslim Brotherhood is so invested in this race. pic.twitter.com/s6WAGo7p4u — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 13, 2026

In addition, El-Sayed was a public supporter of the revolt against Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak and downplayed the idea that the Muslim Brotherhood would engage in the violent, tyrannical, Sharia law-based terror Egypt saw under Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi.

Abdul El-Sayed was a public proponent of the revolt against Hosni Mubarak, and downplayed the idea that the predicted Muslim Brotherhood takeover would lead to the tyrannical, sharia-based reign that we saw under Egyptian MB leader Mohamed Morsi.



Unsurprisingly, El-Sayed's… pic.twitter.com/B2Ha7GDtTG — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 13, 2026

Now Rep. Brandon Gill is slamming El-Sayed not only for lying, but for his ties to a known foreign terrorist group and for calling anyone who questions his terrorist connections "racist."

Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed lied about his family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood-- and he's calling anyone racist who simply asks questions about it.



The minimum bar for serving in the U.S. Senate should be that you and your family do not have ties to foreign terrorist… pic.twitter.com/xTvtQwcQAD — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) October 14, 2026

"Most Americans are so tired of being slandered as racist or bigoted or Islamophobic or slandered in any other way by simply asking very straightforward questions about a candidate whose family clearly has ties to foreign terrorist organizations," Gill said. "The minimal bar for somebody to serve in the United States Senate — which has jurisdiction over, in part, foreign policy, national defense policy, the security of our homeland — the minimum bar should be that you and your family do not have ties to organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood. And to slander, not his opponent, but ordinary Americans who are asking questions about this."

"His own sister is tweeting about his past ties to the Muslim Brotherhood," Gill continued, "I think it's reprehensible and it's beneath the dignity of a Senator. You ought to be able to answer these questions in a straightforward way."

In an interview a few days ago, Abdul El-Sayed told Kristen Welker that he has no plans to ever run for president, and that he has NEVER EVEN THOUGHT ABOUT RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT.



THAT'S A DEMONSTRABLE LIE.



THAT'S HIS ULTIMATE GOAL.



He straight-up lied to Kristen Welker.… pic.twitter.com/ylWUWVdKfi — Bill Mc7 (@BillMc7) October 14, 2026

Now, it's possible someone else snagged Abdulforpresident.com to get ahead of this, but we would not be surprised if El-Sayed lied and wants to run for the White House.

Al Sayed is practicing taqqiya to a T. He's lying in the interests of spreading an Islamic takeover of the west. He lies with ease cuz in Islam that kind of lie is a virtue. He's Muslim Brotherhood and he wants to abolish the West and our Christian values. Make no mistake. Vote… — L JM (@LJM26012155) October 14, 2026

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Hard to argue with that.

🚨“The minimum bar for serving in the U.S. Senate should be that you and your family do not have ties to foreign terrorist organizations.”🔥@RepBrandonGill pic.twitter.com/yUbXOtKpDR — Natalia Marie Carissimi (@NanLee1124) October 14, 2026

That should be the bare minimum.

This is 💯 correct.

We are so sick and tired of being called racist for asking questions, for talking, for truth seeking...



We can be a serious nation again when we start voting for candidates who actually embrace American culture. https://t.co/0jNcZxjm1n — Jessica Zanello (@Zanello7777) October 14, 2026

It is not racist or bigoted or Islamophobic to question a guy with documented ties to known terrorist organizations.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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