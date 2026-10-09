Abdul El-Sayed Is Suddenly Touchy About Discussing Foreign Policy

Last night's debate did not go well for Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. He was hammered for lying about being a physician — he's never been licensed or treated a single patient — and for his lies about his Egyptian citizenship. He was also hit for his Medicare for All Scheme, which would raise taxes on Michigan families by $20,000.

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El-Sayed was also embarrassed by his ties to terrorist groups, including being reminded his mother worked for a group that funneled cash to terrorists and for his refusal to condemn the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. That last one isn't really a surprise. When a Hezbollah-inspired terrorist tried to murder Jewish children at a Michigan synagogue, El-Sayed dismissed as "hurt people hurt people." His campaign was also quiet about the death of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei because a lot of Muslims in the state were mourning the loss.

It's that last point that made El-Sayed squirm when he was approached and asked about Khamenei.

There hasn’t been much reporting follow up on @alanagoodman’s scoop about a private Abdul El-Sayed campaign comms strategy call following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during which he said "there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad" about his death



So I… pic.twitter.com/LWylBpeqqe — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) October 8, 2026

"Do you regret the private comments you made on a leaked audio of a call, I think it was in early March, where you talked about the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and many people in Dearborn being sad that day?" Fahlberg asked.

"If you want to talk about gas prices and groceries. If you want to talk about actual issues that Michiganders face, I'm happy to answer questions," an irritated El-Sayed replied.

"I bring it up because. you talk constantly about foreign policy," Fahlberg said.

"I know your readers will get you clicks but it's actually not relevant to people's lives," El-Sayed said. "I'm just not interest in this dog and pony show."

Tar and feather “doctor” @AbdulElSayed with this. After the debate with Mike Rogers where El Sayed came off as childish and petulant, El Sayed gets angry when asked about whether he still mourns the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.



Abdul: “I’m not interested in talking about this,… — Daniel Cohen (@DanielCohenTV) October 9, 2026

Simply incredible.

It's clear El-Sayed's radicalism has turned off voters, so he's not talking about those topics anymore.

Great question, Audrey. Abdul is a sexist a***ole who clearly has a problem with strong women! — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 8, 2026

He thinks women with breast cancer have "social power and privilege," so yes.

Oh you struck a nerve with this one — Delanie (@DelanieBomar) October 8, 2026

Yes, Fahlberg did hit a nerve.

El-Sayed gets mad about this question because he’s on the side of the Iranian terrorist regime. It’s the same reason he didn’t issue a statement on 10/7, the attacks three years ago were funded by the Iranian regime. He’s also a Hezbollah sympathizer, another Iran terror proxy. https://t.co/FhKdpHBH7x — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 8, 2026

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All of this.

Audrey asked @AbdulElSayed a fair question about something he said on a private campaign call.



He lashes out and says it’s a “dumb” question, and he’d rather talk about gas prices.



Audrey smartly reminds him he talks about foreign policy a lot (not to mention that it’s a major… https://t.co/7gDgso5mpU — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 8, 2026

It's a perfectly valid question.

He's so incredibly sexist. If a Republican said this, El-Sayed would trip over himself to get in front of a mic and scream about the free press.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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