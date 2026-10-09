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Abdul El-Sayed Is Suddenly Touchy About Discussing Foreign Policy

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 09, 2026 7:30 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Is Suddenly Touchy About Discussing Foreign Policy
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Last night's debate did not go well for Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. He was hammered for lying about being a physician — he's never been licensed or treated a single patient — and for his lies about his Egyptian citizenship. He was also hit for his Medicare for All Scheme, which would raise taxes on Michigan families by $20,000.

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El-Sayed was also embarrassed by his ties to terrorist groups, including being reminded his mother worked for a group that funneled cash to terrorists and for his refusal to condemn the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. That last one isn't really a surprise. When a Hezbollah-inspired terrorist tried to murder Jewish children at a Michigan synagogue, El-Sayed dismissed as "hurt people hurt people." His campaign was also quiet about the death of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei because a lot of Muslims in the state were mourning the loss. 

It's that last point that made El-Sayed squirm when he was approached and asked about Khamenei.

"Do you regret the private comments you made on a leaked audio of a call, I think it was in early March, where you talked about the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and many people in Dearborn being sad that day?" Fahlberg asked.

"If you want to talk about gas prices and groceries. If you want to talk about actual issues that Michiganders face, I'm happy to answer questions," an irritated El-Sayed replied.

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"I bring it up because. you talk constantly about foreign policy," Fahlberg said. 

"I know your readers will get you clicks but it's actually not relevant to people's lives," El-Sayed said. "I'm just not interest in this dog and pony show."

Simply incredible.

It's clear El-Sayed's radicalism has turned off voters, so he's not talking about those topics anymore.

He thinks women with breast cancer have "social power and privilege," so yes.

Yes, Fahlberg did hit a nerve.

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All of this.

It's a perfectly valid question.

He's so incredibly sexist. If a Republican said this, El-Sayed would trip over himself to get in front of a mic and scream about the free press.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FOREIGN POLICY
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