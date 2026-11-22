There are moments when longtime Democrat strategist James Carville is on the money, and then he goes off the rails. I mean, on the latter, regarding Donald Trump, it got nasty, deranged, even. Yet, the Cajun firebrand knows how to win elections, and he offered a warning for Democrats concerning their relations with black voters. More pointedly, he told his party they need to choose black voters over left-wing progressive a**holes from the cities, as these people don’t know what real problems are, among other things. He mentioned this on his Politics War Room with guest Mark Mackinnon (via RealClearPolitics):

MCKINNON: James, you said something to me before we started the program that really caught my attention, which is you think that the progressive left has, I don't know how you describe it, a misunderstanding, insensitivity to black voters in general. Can you go deeper on that?

CARVILLE: Yeah, right. They've always tried to make a worldwide argument that there's a pluralitarian, there's marginalized people around the world and that they would all come together and we would fight on behalf of all oppressed, marginalized people. Black people by and large view themselves as having a very unique problem.

And that is, well, they're black and they have a different history or an entirely different history. They are aware of their history. All right.

And they don't want to be, they're not going to be rude to anybody. But if you come to them from Seattle and start talking this progressive nonsense, you're not going to go anywhere. And it's very important to understand that.

And I has got news for you. Me growing up in Southern politics, growing up in Democratic politics, there is no more important voting constituency, no more wild voting constituency in a Democratic party than black people are, period, in the memo. And if you ask me, we got to jettison these urban a** whites or we got to jettison black folks, that is not a very hard question for me to answer.

All right. Exit stage left, urban progressive a**holes. I'm going to dance with the folks that brought me here.

I think. Yeah, this ain't just not a hard choice for this party to make people, not a real hard choice at all.