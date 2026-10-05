Abdul El-Sayed Still Won't Condemn the Muslim Brotherhood

Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed found himself unable to denounce the Muslim Brotherhood during an appearance on The Story With Martha MacCallum on Monday afternoon.

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This was insane to watch… On Fox News just now, @AbdulElSayed was completely unwilling to denounce the terrorist organization of the Muslim Brotherhood. https://t.co/XVZsZuuCfE — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) October 5, 2026

El-Sayed himself has some connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, a designated foreign terrorist organization, and was listed as one of just 46 signatories of a letter to a Muslim Brotherhood leader that encouraged the purging of media and police in Egypt. Members of the Muslim Brotherhood have resolutely supported his nomination to the Democrat ticket.

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed was among 46 Egyptian-Americans who signed a 2012 statement supporting Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood-backed President Mohamed Morsi and calling on him to “purge the media and the police as quickly as possible.” Published days after Morsi issued a declaration expanding his powers and shielding presidential decisions from judicial review, the statement also “strongly rejected” appeals for the US and Europe to intervene against Egypt’s government. “Dr. Abdul Rahman El-Sayed — New York” was listed as the 33rd signatory. El-Sayed was studying at Columbia University at the time. Press freedom subsequently deteriorated under the Muslim Brotherhood-backed government. By the end of 2012, at least six journalists faced charges including “insulting the president” or “insulting Islam.” — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 27, 2026

🚨Abdul El-Sayed still REFUSES to denounce the Muslim Brotherhood and their terrorist activity. Maybe because they're one of his biggest supporters? https://t.co/84PI9u1pgc — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 5, 2026

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama has announced his intention to join El-Sayed on the campaign trail in Michigan. Obama is set to appear alongside El-Sayed in Detroit on October 24, just days before Election Day. Republicans have widely criticized the decision for Obama to campaign with such a radical politician.

It is my honor and privilege to announce that President @BarackObama is joining us on the trail in Detroit on Saturday, October 24. Get. Ready. https://t.co/lEXRlxnu7P — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 5, 2026

Barack Obama is coming to Detroit to do a rally for the brother-in-law of a terrorist his OWN administration put on a terror watchlist. https://t.co/l5T5cxjp6y — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 5, 2026

What happens we 2 jihadists walk into a bar? We’re getting ready to find out. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 5, 2026

El-Sayed will face off against Republican candidate Mike Rogers in one of the closest elections of the cycle. Election Day is just 29 days from now.

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