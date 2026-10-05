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Abdul El-Sayed Still Won't Condemn the Muslim Brotherhood

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 05, 2026 9:00 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Still Won't Condemn the Muslim Brotherhood
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed found himself unable to denounce the Muslim Brotherhood during an appearance on The Story With Martha MacCallum on Monday afternoon.

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El-Sayed himself has some connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, a designated foreign terrorist organization, and was listed as one of just 46 signatories of a letter to a Muslim Brotherhood leader that encouraged the purging of media and police in Egypt. Members of the Muslim Brotherhood have resolutely supported his nomination to the Democrat ticket.

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Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama has announced his intention to join El-Sayed on the campaign trail in Michigan. Obama is set to appear alongside El-Sayed in Detroit on October 24, just days before Election Day. Republicans have widely criticized the decision for Obama to campaign with such a radical politician.

El-Sayed will face off against Republican candidate Mike Rogers in one of the closest elections of the cycle. Election Day is just 29 days from now.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN
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