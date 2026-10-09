Social Media Reacts to Rogers’ Takedown of El-Sayed in Michigan Senate Debate

Hypocrisy and deceit were on full display during Abdul El-Sayed’s performance in last night’s Michigan Senate debate against Republican Mike Rogers.

The debate took place one day after the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens. El-Sayed, who did not release a statement on the anniversary, said on the debate stage he didn’t want to be political. No one is buying that.

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El-Sayed on October 7: "I'm Not Somebody Who Tries To Make Political Theater Out Of Other People's Pain" Israel or Iran? "Both have proven dangerous in their own way." "One at risk of attacking us, one getting us into wars we have no business fighting." https://t.co/XbES13CBNn https://t.co/vhlsIgUh9U — RealClearPolitics (@RCPolitics) October 9, 2026

But last year on October 7, things looked different for El-Sayed…

El-Sayed said at the debate tonight that he didn't issue a statement on the Oct. 7 anniversary yesterday because he didn't want to politicize it. Except, last Oct. 7, @AbdulElSayed issued a statement and also a fundraising email that criticized Israel but not Hamas. https://t.co/y0v9Yu1TW8 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 9, 2026

“This just in...Abdul is full of s***t,” GOP strategist Jamie Roe said in response.

MIKE ROGERS JUST ENDED ABDUL'S NIGHT. At tonight's debate, Rogers called out El-Sayed for not even acknowledging October 7th on its anniversary. Abdul's answer was that he "gave people space to grieve" and that Rogers was turning it into political theater. Rogers fired right back that his whole campaign is political theater. Over 1,200 people were slaughtered by Hamas that day, and a man running for the United States Senate couldn't find the words. Michigan, you saw it with your own eyes. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 8, 2026

At one point in Thursday’s debate, El-Sayed was asked whether Israel or Iran was a bigger threat to the United States.

“That’s a ridiculous hypothetical,” El-Sayed said before issuing a non-answer and saying “both have proven dangerous in their own way.”

🚨INSANE: Abdul El-Sayed AGAIN refuses to say if Iran is a bigger threat than Israel MODERATOR: "Who do you think is a bigger threat to the United States, Israel or Iran?" ABDUL: "That's a ridiculous hypothetical." https://t.co/g3LURraGYc — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 8, 2026

“I never thought I would see a candidate for the United States Senate use this type of equivocation about Iran vs Israel. One chants “death to America.” The other is the only democracy in the Middle East,” wrote strategist Nathan Sproul.

Meanwhile, El-Sayed’s bestie Hasan Piker could hardly keep himself together while reacting to the candidate’s response:

Abdul El-Sayed can't bring himself to say that Iran is worse than Israel. His top campaign surrogate Hasan Piker has a pointer for him: "SAY AMERICA, SAY MICHIGAN... ABDUL, SAY AMERICA!" https://t.co/ZuN7j4GxdO — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 9, 2026

This isn’t the first time this week El-Sayed gave a non-answer on this question, either.

El-Sayed was also pressed about his ties to terrorist groups and his supporters who cheer on Hamas, Hezbollah, and al-Qaida, including his mother’s role in wiring money to Osama bin Laden.

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“You goin’ after my mom?” El-Sayed quipped when Rogers brought up the topic.

“I’m not going after your mom,” Rogers said. “What your mom was working at, I was going after that organization that was indicted for funneling money to al-Qaida.”

.@MikeRogersForMI CALLS OUT Abdul El-Sayed's terrorist ties: "He has taken money from groups associated and supported by the Muslim Brotherhood. He has taken money from individuals on his campaign who openly support Hamas, Hezbollah, Al Qaeda." https://t.co/Tow2hDz9EB — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 8, 2026

“Quite the contrast!” National Republican Senatorial Committee’s Sarah Gallagher wrote.

It's insane to think there are Americans willing to vote for someone whose MOTHER was responsible for WIRE TRANSFERS TO OSAMA BIN LADEN. — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) October 8, 2026

While El-Sayed’s mom was working overtime to support terrorists, Rogers’ mom was doing normal Midwestern mom things.

Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed’s mom vs Mike Rogers’ mom. Which way western man? https://t.co/8Z2rrfMHgg — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) October 9, 2026

Speaking of foreign countries, El-Sayed tried to roast Rogers for owning a vacation home in Florida, but Rogers reminded El-Sayed of his dual citizenship in Egypt, his luxury home in Dubai, and his ties to terrorist groups. Let’s just say it didn’t go well for Abdul.

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Abdul owns homes in Dubai and Pakistan, Mike owns homes in America. “At least Florida is in the USA” 🇺🇸 https://t.co/V7cuCuVxcM — Great Lakes HQ (@GreatLakes_HQ) October 8, 2026

“Nuked,” wrote Steve Cortes.

It is crazy that El-Sayed keeps bringing up the Florida thing when he has property in Dubai, India and also claims to be a dual citizen of Egypt. And he moved to NYC and UK for school and work at one point — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 9, 2026

“I have to report a murder,” said Townhall columnist Dustin Grage.

“It's absolute insanity wolf s***t to attack someone for a second home in Florida when you know you own a second home in an Arab oil kingdom lol,” Kostas Moros of the Second Amendment Foundation wrote.

Damn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 9, 2026

https://t.co/pzjZg3s0FL — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 9, 2026

And just when El-Sayed thought he could get away with a different claim on the debate stage, the internet was there to put him back in his place.

El-Sayed claimed he had no problem with families keeping their private health insurance, even though Medicare for All has been one of his campaign’s biggest talking points.

But unfortunately for El-Sayed, the internet is forever:

🚨 TOTAL LIE Abdul El-Sayed: "If families want to keep their private health insurance, that’s fine by me." Here is years of Abdul vowing to eliminate private health insurance plans: https://t.co/8rIP1e7WDO — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 8, 2026

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“This is a BRUTAL fact check of Abdul El-Sayed,” GOP strategist Nathan Brand said.

Others noted El-Sayed’s claims sound a lot like another lying Democrat…

Your reminder that this was rated the lie of the year in 2013 when Obama said, “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it.” Obama will campaign for El-Sayed in Michigan before election day 2026. It’s still a lie 13 years later. https://t.co/RcqARrSWVA — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 9, 2026

El-Sayed’s lies only continued throughout the debate, and Rogers called out El-Sayed’s history of fabrication on the campaign trail.

“This guy is so full of hypocrisy,” Rogers said. “It’s just hard to fathom. When he starts going through these things and just rattles them off, what he’s telling you is he’ll say anything it takes to win. And by the way, that’s what his sister said.”

.@MikeRogersforMI calls out conman Abdul El-Sayed: "He had a top staffer flee his campaign talking about how this guy's a manufactured candidate. He watched him say one thing to one group and say another thing to another group. This guy is so filled with hypocrisy." https://t.co/tfQV5EwGso — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2026

“Very important line of attack here,” wrote Matt Whitlock. “One challenge Abdul has voters he needs to win is voters don’t trust him – he has a history of fabulism and flat out lying about policies and positions.”

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Abdul El-Sayed EXPOSED🔥🔥 "He's not really a doctor...if somebody came to his office, and he tried to treat that patient, he'd go to jail...this guy is not who he says he is." https://t.co/wPATCSii5g — Republicans (@Republicans) October 9, 2026

“He lied about being a physician. He lied now about being an Egyptian citizen or not…that’s a conman,” Rogers said.

Nothing really seemed to go El-Sayed’s way in yesterday’s debate, even in his appearance.

Abdul legit looks like a 9 year old in a suit debating his father about his allowance money. 😂 https://t.co/cmSn15CDYl — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 9, 2026

“Rogers was absolutely prepared going into this and Abdul looked small and off balance throughout. Polls will reflect this in the next week or two post-debate….” Joe Concha said.

“Rogers showed up tonight and exceeded expectations,” Michael LaRosa, a former spokesperson for Jill Biden, wrote. “He spoke with absolute moral clarity about who Abdul El-Sayed actually is, he hit the right notes clearly and forcefully, and he didn’t flinch when going in on the attack.”

MI DEBATE TAKEAWAYS: Rogers showed up tonight and exceeded expectations. He spoke with absolute moral clarity about who Abdul El-Sayed actually is, he hit the right notes clearly and forcefully, and he didn’t flinch when going in on the attack. He was confident, direct, and leaned into every line. I’ve yet to see Abdul on his heels like he was tonight. He walked away like a very unhappy and frustrated candidate. Watch the body language: Abdul looked deflated, hung his head, and begrudgingly shook the moderator’s hand. He was angry and frustrated. Rogers walked offstage with pep in his step—smiling, confident, and exuberant—like a guy who knows he not only won the debate but also decked his opponent. #MISEN — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) October 9, 2026

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Or, in short:

Miss the debate last night? Here’s a recap. https://t.co/7avTITQZ0M — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 9, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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