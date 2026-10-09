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Social Media Reacts to Rogers’ Takedown of El-Sayed in Michigan Senate Debate

Tayte Christensen
Oct 09, 2026 2:50 PM
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Social Media Reacts to Rogers’ Takedown of El-Sayed in Michigan Senate Debate
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Hypocrisy and deceit were on full display during Abdul El-Sayed’s performance in last night’s Michigan Senate debate against Republican Mike Rogers.

The debate took place one day after the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens. El-Sayed, who did not release a statement on the anniversary, said on the debate stage he didn’t want to be political. No one is buying that.

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But last year on October 7, things looked different for El-Sayed…

“This just in...Abdul is full of s***t,” GOP strategist Jamie Roe said in response.

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At one point in Thursday’s debate, El-Sayed was asked whether Israel or Iran was a bigger threat to the United States.

“That’s a ridiculous hypothetical,” El-Sayed said before issuing a non-answer and saying “both have proven dangerous in their own way.”

“I never thought I would see a candidate for the United States Senate use this type of equivocation about Iran vs Israel. One chants “death to America.” The other is the only democracy in the Middle East,” wrote strategist Nathan Sproul.

Meanwhile, El-Sayed’s bestie Hasan Piker could hardly keep himself together while reacting to the candidate’s response:

This isn’t the first time this week El-Sayed gave a non-answer on this question, either.

El-Sayed was also pressed about his ties to terrorist groups and his supporters who cheer on Hamas, Hezbollah, and al-Qaida, including his mother’s role in wiring money to Osama bin Laden.

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“You goin’ after my mom?” El-Sayed quipped when Rogers brought up the topic.

“I’m not going after your mom,” Rogers said. “What your mom was working at, I was going after that organization that was indicted for funneling money to al-Qaida.”

“Quite the contrast!” National Republican Senatorial Committee’s Sarah Gallagher wrote.

While El-Sayed’s mom was working overtime to support terrorists, Rogers’ mom was doing normal Midwestern mom things.

Speaking of foreign countries, El-Sayed tried to roast Rogers for owning a vacation home in Florida, but Rogers reminded El-Sayed of his dual citizenship in Egypt, his luxury home in Dubai, and his ties to terrorist groups. Let’s just say it didn’t go well for Abdul.

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“Nuked,” wrote Steve Cortes.

“I have to report a murder,” said Townhall columnist Dustin Grage.

“It's absolute insanity wolf s***t to attack someone for a second home in Florida when you know you own a second home in an Arab oil kingdom lol,” Kostas Moros of the Second Amendment Foundation wrote.

And just when El-Sayed thought he could get away with a different claim on the debate stage, the internet was there to put him back in his place.

El-Sayed claimed he had no problem with families keeping their private health insurance, even though Medicare for All has been one of his campaign’s biggest talking points.

But unfortunately for El-Sayed, the internet is forever:

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“This is a BRUTAL fact check of Abdul El-Sayed,” GOP strategist Nathan Brand said.

Others noted El-Sayed’s claims sound a lot like another lying Democrat…

El-Sayed’s lies only continued throughout the debate, and Rogers called out El-Sayed’s history of fabrication on the campaign trail.

“This guy is so full of hypocrisy,” Rogers said. “It’s just hard to fathom. When he starts going through these things and just rattles them off, what he’s telling you is he’ll say anything it takes to win. And by the way, that’s what his sister said.”

“Very important line of attack here,” wrote Matt Whitlock. “One challenge Abdul has voters he needs to win is voters don’t trust him – he has a history of fabulism and flat out lying about policies and positions.”

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“He lied about being a physician. He lied now about being an Egyptian citizen or not…that’s a conman,” Rogers said.

Nothing really seemed to go El-Sayed’s way in yesterday’s debate, even in his appearance.

“Rogers was absolutely prepared going into this and Abdul looked small and off balance throughout. Polls will reflect this in the next week or two post-debate….” Joe Concha said.

“Rogers showed up tonight and exceeded expectations,” Michael LaRosa, a former spokesperson for Jill Biden, wrote. “He spoke with absolute moral clarity about who Abdul El-Sayed actually is, he hit the right notes clearly and forcefully, and he didn’t flinch when going in on the attack.”

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Or, in short:

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MIKE ROGERS | MICHIGAN
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