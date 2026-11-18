Justice Samuel Alito warned Thursday that Congress could halt the Supreme Court's work by cutting off its funding in remarks at the Federalist Society's Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner.

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Alito said, “Congress can turn off the lights at the Supreme Court and stop everything from happening if they want to defund their activities.” He added, “So, it is important to preserve the independence of the judiciary,” according to The Hill.

This year, the convention comes a week after Democrats swept control of both houses of Congress. Alito made no reference to the midterm elections or the pending change in power during his remarks, but Democrats have eyed using Congress’s power of the purse as leverage against the conservative-majority high court before. Two of Alito’s colleagues — Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Amy Coney Barrett — made a rare visit to Capitol Hill over the summer to advocate for the judiciary’s budget and their increased security funding in the wake of rising threat levels. Alito told the crowd of more than 1,000 conservative lawyers on Thursday that the judiciary is the least powerful branch and it is “vulnerable” to Congress and the executive. Still, the justice warned that judges can overstep. “If you think about a hand grenade, a 500-pound bomb and a nuclear weapon,” he began, “the hand grenade is the least dangerous. But that is not to say that it is not dangerous.” The justice chastised lower judges at one point for sometimes issuing “unjustified” orders blocking presidents’ policies in recent years. “They are dedicated and they are skillful, but they’re not perfect and they make mistakes,” Alito said. “And in some instances, I think they have gone far astray in abuse of their powers.”

Justice Alito warns Congress can ‘turn off the lights’ at Supreme Court



"So, it is important to preserve the independence of the judiciary," he added. "If that is eliminated, then the Constitution as adopted in 1789 will no longer be the same."



https://t.co/rVgadc9i65 — Steamer Rolling (@SteamerRolling2) November 14, 2026

Democrats have been floating the idea of expanding the number of Supreme Court justices to 13 and possibly imposing term limits. Now that they have won back control of the House and Senate, they might try to make that idea a reality.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) have been working on a plan to investigate and subpoena Supreme Court justices in the next term. In fact, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) suggested this week that Democrats were willing to impeach Supreme Court justices.

The Constitution prevents Congress from reducing justices’ salaries while they are in office. But the legislature does control the court’s appropriations and can influence funding for its staff, as Alito said. In fact, A group of Democrat senators in 2023 proposed withholding $10 million in Supreme Court funding until the justices adopted stricter ethics requirements.

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Packing the Supreme Court would not require a constitutional amendment. Congress has the constitutional authority under Article III of the Constitution to pass laws altering the Court’s size or structure.

But accomplishing this would require them to eliminate the filibuster to overcome opposition from Republicans in Congress.

However, it’s unlikely they will make a serious push for this while President Donald Trump is in office because he’d veto such a measure. But, there is also the chance that he would sign it into law and then appoint four new justices that might not issue rulings favorable to Democrats.

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