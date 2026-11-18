Ayanna Pressley was floated as a possible candidate for Speaker of the House in the next Congress, though she said she doesn't want the job and Hakeem Jeffries was named to the role. That would be a gift to Republicans, of course, given Pressley's radical policies and far-left ideology.

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This includes another push for reparations, with Pressley saying there is "momentum around the country" for a massive transfer of wealth to Democrats' preferred constituent groups. She said this at a town hall on Democrat policy positions ahead of leadership elections, too, which shows Democrats are taking all the wrong lessons from the midterms.

Dem Rep Ayanna Pressley: "There is momentum around the country for reparations."



"Reparations now!"



We were told this election was about gas and grocery prices. pic.twitter.com/iQaopomyZo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2026

"Been 40 years since that legislation, H.R. 40, was introduced. And it is high time we have a floor vote on that," Pressley said. "There is momentum around the country for reparations to begin the process of reparative justice for black America. And this bill would create a pathway to truth, reconciliation, and accountability. It is even more important after two years of anti-blackness on steroids by this administration, attacks on DEI, rising black unemployment, especially among our federal workforce."

"So black folks, especially black women, delivered this historic Democratic majority, and it's time Democrats delivered for black America," she continued. "Reparations now."

Decades of welfare, affirmative action, and DEI benefits must be returned before discussing reparations. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) November 17, 2026

And it'll still be a no.

FYI there’s not momentum — Ohio Rob (@TheOhioRob) November 17, 2026

There is not. But we welcome Pressley to pretend there is.

Yes. Reparations, gun control, transing children and open borders should be the Democrats' primary focus of the next two years. Please. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) November 17, 2026

We're begging them, please.

I'm pretty sure a $14 trillion reparations bill won't make your groceries cheaper https://t.co/MfghbJiY5I — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 17, 2026

The $14 trillion reparations package is several times larger than COVID-era fiscal packages that led to 9 percent inflation between 2021 and 2023. Cumulative price increases were north of 20 percent from pre-pandemic levels.

This spending would likely lead to high single-digit or double-digit inflation in the first two years and prices rising up to 40 percent.

I have the utmost respect for Rep. Pressley.



But I cannot think of a more performative waste of time and capital than pushing for a floor vote on reparations.



There is no momentum for this and House Democrats would do well to focus on other matters. https://t.co/yD3v8bK3Cu — tré easton (@treeaston) November 17, 2026

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There's a reason this bill has sat untouched for 40 years.

I thought Republicans were cooked, but all they have to do is just let Democrats get in their own way. They can't help themselves. https://t.co/IHHcMvr6iV — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) November 17, 2026

Bingo.

Democrats are going to spend the next two years spending like drunken sailors and when nothing is affordable, they'll look like fools going into 2028 and 2030.

A few trillion dollars in reparations will definitely bring down inflation and make things more affordable. https://t.co/FOT3JZd8vX — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 17, 2026

Democrats have no plans to make life affordable for all Americans. They will spend and cause inflation to skyrocket and raise our taxes to give handouts to their preferred constituencies and call it "reparative justice."

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