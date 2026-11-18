The United States needs more visionaries willing to draw on what seems like science fiction to solve real-world problems. Elon Musk is one. Anduril founder and CEO Palmer Luckey is quickly becoming another.

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On Wednesday, Luckey unveiled SLAB, an offshore infrastructure project he says could give critical American industries room to build and operate beyond the reach of restrictive state and local regulations. Designed to last 1,000 years, SLAB would provide offshore sites that Luckey says would be cheaper to develop on than conventional land, reducing construction costs and regulatory hurdles. He envisions uses ranging from metal processing, oil refining and chemical engineering to medical research and treatment, and desalination.

BREAKING: Palmer Luckey has revealed SLAB, an offshore infrastructure project aiming to develop a seastead capable of supporting critical American industries at sea. The project targets a 1,000-year design life and aims to be cheaper than developing on land while avoiding restrictive state and local regulations. Target industries include metal processing, desalination, oil refining, chemical engineering, and medical research. — Atoms Not Bits (@AtomsNotBits) November 18, 2026

Luckey framed the project as a revival of Manifest Destiny and westward expansion, saying he has explored the idea for about a decade. He acknowledged that much work remains, but SLAB offers a glimpse of a different future for American industry, one in which regulatory burdens no longer stifle development and market forces have more room to work and shape production.

"Selling Oculus to Facebook in 2014 gave me money for helicopter flight lessons and developing a seastead called SLAB with a 1,000 year design life," Luckey wrote on X.

The goal was to be cheaper than land and absent state/local laws that cripple critical American industries like metal processing, medical research/treatment, desalination, oil refining, chemical engineering, and more. Me and a few close friends cashed it up at a $1B valuation back in 2017, and while it still has a long way to go, there has been significant progress towards my goal of reviving manifest destiny and westward expansion. At a time when most of the seasteading community wanted to escape the US and smoke pot, this was the one project explicitly designed to make America stronger, a relief valve for ill considered or outdated rules and regulations.

"I am only talking about it now because a few media outlets got wind of me and some friends topping up the coffers and plan on calling SLAB my new floating AI datacenter project," he added. "It is way cooler than that, way older than that, and I hate looking like a hype-chasing consensus loser, so now you have to read this tweet."

Palmer Luckey says we'll soon build megastructures at sea that last thousands of years and reorder the economy and politics “There's a lot of ocean out there. There's a lot of space, there's a lot of food and energy potential and space potential." "Up till now the main reason we have not been settling the oceans, it's been an engineering limitation. I think that new advances in material science make that not so much of a problem anymore." "I think we're going to get to the point where we're able to build megastructures at sea that persist for thousands of years without any significant maintenance. That'll be a very interesting thing that'll reorder the economy and politics in a lot of ways." "The best way to predict the future is to build it. People often end up building the future that was put right in front of them by science fiction authors. I can't say I've ever come up with an idea that some science fiction author I've read hasn't come up with better." "I'm a big believer in the concept of seasteading. I think it's going to come back around. It's out of vogue right now but it'll come back." — dnap (@dnapway) November 18, 2026

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That kind of creativity, backed by the money and resolve to see it through, seems rare today, but Luckey’s proposal gives ordinary Americans a glimpse of how problems we have come to accept could be solved by ideas that seem straight out of science fiction. Not every bold vision will succeed, but America needs people willing to try, and to risk their own money doing it. Our faith belongs less in government to solve these kinds of problems and more in the builders and visionaries like Luckey, whose sometimes wild visions of the future offer us a new path forward.

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