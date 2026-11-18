Incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) after being elected on Wednesday. His election means he will become the first black House Speaker.

But not everyone is happy about it.

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The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) had been working around the clock to persuade the party to hand the gavel to a more progressive lawmaker.

Congratulations, Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries! https://t.co/Du2ktNxHbZ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 18, 2026

They are also working to ensure Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) does not become majority leader next year when Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress.

From The New York Post:

Power-mad Democratic Socialists of America members are plotting to use their growing clout after the blue tsunami to drown the party’s big fish — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), The Post has learned. On a members-only online discussion board, socialists laid out efforts from the national organization to flood members of Congress with thousands of letters and calls as they mount a public opinion campaign against the two establishment Democrats. That’s despite both having backed DSA candidates — Jeffries endorsed Mayor Zohran Mamdani last year and Schumer gave a speech at a 2023 re-election fundraiser for City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán in Astoria, where they were serving up $14 cocktails with names like “The Spirited Socialist.” During the private discussion, one comrade already bragged that he phoned three representatives during his morning walk to work to tell them not to support Schumer and Jeffries. “Both are openly hostile to our goals and our organization,” added another member, from the DSA’s Richmond chapter. Their endgame is to boot both men from Congress in 2028 and install socialist replacements — even if their bid to knock them from the party’s leadership posts comes up short in the meantime.

🚨 BREAKING: Hakeem Jeffries has just been elected HOUSE DEMOCRAT LEADER, meaning he is on his way to becoming the next SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE in January 2027 THE VOTE: 251 Jeffries, 11 NO And he is PRO-AMNESTY for illegal aliens. His TOP agenda item is to turn them into free voters ‼️ This is dangerous for America! VETO PEN IS READY. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

The DSA's opposition to Hakeem Jeffries stems from major policy and ideological divides. Democratic Socialists criticize Jeffries for being too centrist and explicitly rejecting core DSA priorities such as Medicare for All, prison abolition, open borders, and defunding the police.

The organization also takes issue with his position on Israel and his ties to corporate interests.

Nevertheless, Jeffries ran unopposed and cinched the gavel despite the DSA trying to push former Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA-7) to challenge Jeffries, but she did not throw her hat into the ring.

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