Midterm exit polls gave voters a list of six issues — crime, the economy, foreign policy, healthcare, immigration and the state of democracy — and asked "Which ONE of these six issues is the most important facing the country?"

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To no one's surprise, more voters listed the economy than any other issue. But to the surprise of many, the next-highest issue on the voters' list was the state of democracy. Voters said it was more important than healthcare, immigration, foreign policy or crime.

Then the exit poll revealed how all of those people voted. For example, of those who listed the economy as the most important issue facing the country, 53 percent voted for Democrats and 45 percent voted for Republicans. That's unsurprising. So was the result with the people who listed immigration as the most important issue facing the country — 89 percent of them voted for Republicans, while 10 percent voted for Democrats.

But what about the people who said the state of democracy was the most important issue? Were most of them Republicans still angry about the 2020 election and the lawfare directed at President Donald Trump? Or Democrats who believe that Trump has become an authoritarian strongman?

The answer was the latter. Eighty percent of the people who said the state of democracy is the most important issue facing the country voted for Democrats, while just 19 percent voted for Republicans. Worrying about the state of American democracy, it appears, is a Democratic avocation.

One particularly odd thing about the result was that the Democrats worrying about the state of American democracy were, at that very moment, on their way to a huge victory that would give their party strong margins of control in both the House and the Senate. The election seemed to indicate that the state of American democracy was ... fine.

It appears that at least some of those voters had been listening to the many Democrats and allied media commentators who predicted Trump would either rig the midterms or eliminate them altogether.

One of those was Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer of New York. During a floor colloquy in October 2025 on Trump's "descent into authoritarianism," Schumer said that Trump was showing the "characteristics" of authoritarian regimes like the Orban government in Hungary. "Now, there are many people in the United States who say it can't happen here and our roots of democracy are stronger and deeper certainly than Hungary's, but the danger is real," Schumer said. Americans should "not be complacent when we've seen what happens in other countries, like Hungary, like Turkey, and even more severe dictatorships."

A year later, in October, just before the elections, Schumer said Trump was preparing to cancel the voting. The president had "settled on a strategy" for the election," Schumer said, in which "if he can't win Americans' support, he'll try to cancel their vote ... His campaign of subversion is well underway."

The funny thing about Schumer's remarks is that even as he spoke, millions of Democrats and independents were marking their votes for his party. When the election results became known, Democrats made huge gains by which they will control close to 260 House seats and 56 Senate seats. In fact, Schumer's big worry now is whether he will be able to win reelection as majority leader of a greatly expanded Democrat caucus.

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Of course, it wasn't just Schumer going on about the alleged end of American democracy. It was scholars, experts at NGOs, journalists, TV talking heads, podcasters and everybody else who contributes to the Democratic side of the U.S. political debate. And they got it all wrong.

How did that happen? On Nov. 14, the New York Times published an essay headlined, "Perhaps the Rumors of Democracy's Demise Were Premature," with a subheading that asked, "Did the midterm election save it?" Writer Emily Bazelon of course bought into the characterization of Trump as a would-be authoritarian — it was the New York Times, after all — but concluded that the U.S. system of elections was simply bigger than Trump. No disagreement there; if Trump's refusal to acknowledge the results of the 2020 presidential election proved anything, it was that. So even if one does not share Bazelon's view of the president, it's absolutely true that the system is bigger and stronger than any one politician.

As for the Times' question — "Did the midterm elections save [democracy]?" — the answer is no. Democracy wasn't lost to begin with.

But if those exit polls are accurate, a lot of voters worried that it might be. And that was an electoral strength for Democrats, who won 80 percent of those votes. In the end, it appears that frightening voters was a good way to get more votes. Back in January, to take just one example, Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts predicted that Trump would get rid of the election altogether. "Most likely scenario, that he tries to disrupt the midterms, cancel them, delay them, whatever else," Moulton told the Daily Beast podcast. "I mean, this is a guy who just took Maduro out of Venezuela."

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Moulton's scenario did not come to pass. The midterms went on as scheduled. Democrats won big. And one of the lessons they will undoubtedly take from their victory is that scaring voters works.

This content originally appeared on the Washington Examiner at washingtonexaminer.com/daily-memo/4806644/what-happened-to-the-end-of-democracy/.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner. Email him at byork@washingtonexaminer.com. For a deeper dive into many of the topics Byron covers, listen to his podcast, The Byron York Show, available on the Ricochet Audio Network at ricochet.com/series/byron-york-show and everywhere else podcasts are found.

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