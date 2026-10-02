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Despite Their Bloviating, There's a Reason Why Democrats Will Never Lower Gas Prices

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 02, 2026 7:45 AM
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Despite Their Bloviating, There's a Reason Why Democrats Will Never Lower Gas Prices
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Yes, gas prices are a little high right now. They're especially high in California, which has the highest gas prices in the nation, averaging at $6 a gallon right now. It also has the highest gas tax in the nation, between $0.736 and $0.74 per gallon. Asie from the fact that California is run by Democrats who have never met a tax they didn't love, Democrats have spelled out exactly why they want high gas prices: to discourage driving.

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Remember, they increase taxes on the wealthy to make less wealth, and increase taxes on junk food and cigarettes to encourage consumption. The same logic applies to gas. 

And that's not something we're saying, it's what Democrats have admitted to, as Spencer Pratt reminded us.

The screenshot reads, "Recent increases in gasoline prices resulted in historic increases in ridership on public transportation, including transit, commuter rail, and intercity rail, and in a historic reduction in vehicle miles traveled by private vehicles."

Democrats hate our cars. The Green New Deal — supported by Democrats like Abdul El-Sayed — would outlaw the combustion engine.

Gas prices were significantly higher under President Biden, and Democrats didn't care. The pain is the point, because they want us all reliant on dangerous, fixed public transit. It helps them control us and our lives.

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Exactly.

And onto buses and subways where they can be assaulted and murdered by homeless meth heads.

Democrats want to price us out of driving, just like they want to price us out of the Second Amendment.

It's truly messed up.

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It's literally the definition of insanity.

They want the same thing for your home, so you don't use AC in summer or heat in winter.

The high gas prices are the point. The high utility prices are the point. Anything that takes money from voters so Democrats can redistribute it as they see fit is the point.

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ENERGY
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