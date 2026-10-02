Despite Their Bloviating, There's a Reason Why Democrats Will Never Lower Gas Prices

Yes, gas prices are a little high right now. They're especially high in California, which has the highest gas prices in the nation, averaging at $6 a gallon right now. It also has the highest gas tax in the nation, between $0.736 and $0.74 per gallon. Asie from the fact that California is run by Democrats who have never met a tax they didn't love, Democrats have spelled out exactly why they want high gas prices: to discourage driving.

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Remember, they increase taxes on the wealthy to make less wealth, and increase taxes on junk food and cigarettes to encourage consumption. The same logic applies to gas.

And that's not something we're saying, it's what Democrats have admitted to, as Spencer Pratt reminded us.

If you're voting on gas prices, remember, the kinds of politicians who run California celebrate inflicting financial pain on you with higher gas prices cuz it leads to “historic increases in ridership on public transportation”. There's a reason our gas is 2X the national average pic.twitter.com/CVPiAhp64y — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 30, 2026

The screenshot reads, "Recent increases in gasoline prices resulted in historic increases in ridership on public transportation, including transit, commuter rail, and intercity rail, and in a historic reduction in vehicle miles traveled by private vehicles."

Democrats hate our cars. The Green New Deal — supported by Democrats like Abdul El-Sayed — would outlaw the combustion engine.

Gas prices were significantly higher under President Biden, and Democrats didn't care. The pain is the point, because they want us all reliant on dangerous, fixed public transit. It helps them control us and our lives.

Democrats everywhere have tried to block every single attempt to build any new pipeline, refinery, drilling rig, and power plant. We became the world's greatest oil-producer IN SPITE of Biden's policies, not because of them. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) September 30, 2026

Exactly.

Commies want to see the peasants forced into gas station lines of the 70s — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) September 30, 2026

And onto buses and subways where they can be assaulted and murdered by homeless meth heads.

Don’t forget that Sacramento wants to add a mileage tax since EV drivers aren’t paying the gas tax. — Nate k 🇺🇸 (@thenate36) September 30, 2026

Democrats want to price us out of driving, just like they want to price us out of the Second Amendment.

Democrats force people onto public transportation with contrived high gas prices and then refuse to control crime or collect fairs from the drug zombies.



Why Californians vote for this is a mystery. It’s so f*cked up. — Keith Dorschner (@keith_dorschner) September 30, 2026

It's truly messed up.

The same California voters who complain about high gas prices, grocery prices, and the cost to eat at restaurants will vote for the Democrats despite them being directly responsible for causing those prices. https://t.co/BF1mHPa0UU — BleedNRed (@BleedNRed1) September 30, 2026

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It's literally the definition of insanity.

California is 2 dollars more per gallon at least because Democrats like high energy costs.



They want to punish you so you will ride inadequate public transit with the violent criminals they release daily



That's their future USA. https://t.co/6eKcfY4aLD — Chris Selby (@art_chris) September 30, 2026

They want the same thing for your home, so you don't use AC in summer or heat in winter.

The high gas prices are the point. The high utility prices are the point. Anything that takes money from voters so Democrats can redistribute it as they see fit is the point.

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