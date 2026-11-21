In the wake of the ever-evolving Nvidia scandal, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has a few pointed words for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Cotton — who chairs the Senate Intel Committee — said he won’t offer Lutnick any support as the Commerce Secretary faces scrutiny over his decision not to place Megaspeed on a trade blacklist.

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Megaspeed is a Singapore-based cloud computing and AI data center firm accused of funneling restricted U.S. chips to China. Its former executive, Alice Huang — an alleged Chinese spy — was also reportedly having an affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

“If Howard Lutnick wanted my support, perhaps he should have responded to my many letters warning about these Chinese communist front companies and, more importantly, taking the threats of communist China more seriously.”

Cotton sent two letters in October 2025 to Lutnick, asking him to investigate Megaspeed and to crack down on smuggling of restricted U.S. chips to China, as Southeast Asia has become a hub for smuggling advanced AI chips into the communist nation.

Cotton’s letter to Lutnick on smuggling stated in part: “I write requesting the Commerce Department to address smuggling of export-controlled U.S. chips through Malaysia, a high-risk transshipment point for illegal chip diversion. Chip diversion undermines American AI leadership and propels the growth of China’s domestic AI industry.”

The Arkansas senator then provided suggestions as to how the U.S. could work with Malaysia to fortify protections against chip smuggling.

Cotton’s letter on Megaspeed reads in part: “I write to you concerned about yet another case of diversion of American advanced chips to China through a network of shell companies and subsidiaries. A recent report on Megaspeed, a spin-off of Chinese government-owned cloud company 7Road, raises both alarms and questions of who is aiding the Chinese Communist Party in skirting American export control laws.”

Despite Cotton’s warnings, Lutnick’s Commerce Dept. didn’t place Megaspeed on the so-called Entity List, which “contains the names of foreign parties subject to specific license requirements for the export, reexport, or in-country transfer of controlled items, ensuring sensitive technologies do not fall into the hands of those who would threaten U.S. national security or American citizens,” according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Cotton added that he’s happy that some in the administration are beginning to agree with his point of view, though “it’s just a bit late, regrettably.”

The senator told WSJ that if President Trump has lost confidence in Lutnick, he should replace the Commerce Secretary swiftly. When asked about Cotton’s remarks during a Friday press conference, however, Trump said he hadn’t lost confidence in Lutnick.

Cotton isn’t the only figure going after Lutnick. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has repeatedly pointed the finger at the Commerce Secretary for not putting Megaspeed on the Entity List.

Lutnick is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10.

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