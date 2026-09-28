We Are So Tired of the Loudmouth Quitters

Every election cycle we hear the same stupid spiel from a certain band of pseudo-conservative quitters: “Oh no, I’m not getting my way. I’ve got no reason to vote. I’m not going to vote. The Republicans aren’t conservative enough, so I’m just going to let the communist pervert Democrats win. Waa, waa, waa.” I don’t know whether this is tactical stupidity or a cry for attention — maybe it’s both — but it’s exhausting. Boss, I’m tired. Tired of the ostentatiously blackpilling pundits and posers who think electing Democrats by sitting out the election is the way to morph the Republican Party from a bunch of crony codgers managing America’s decline like gentlemen into a party that’s making America great again. It’s not. You never win by losing. And in fact, we’ve been winning. If you’re mad because you think Donald Trump hasn’t performed, you’re not thinking at all. The only question is whether that’s because you can’t or you’ve chosen not to.

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“But Kurt, we’ve got to teach the Republicans a lesson!” Yeah, we do. Do you think the Republicans haven’t learned anything? What’s Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) going to be doing after January? The answer is nothing. He’s not going to be doing anything because, after he voted for gun control and hinted at support for amnesty even as he awkwardly donned a Stetson to fool the Lone Star rubes, the Texas GOP decisively fired him. Ask tofu-spined Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) what he’s going to be doing. Again, nothing. The squish got squashed. How about the ridiculous Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)? He didn’t even bother running because he knew he'd get drop-kicked into oblivion in the North Carolina primary. Oh, and of course there’s that fake-libertarian doofus Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-4), whom most of these dim doomers probably adore, who got his walking papers in the primary. Now he’ll have time to finally get around to disclosing that Epstein list he keeps running his fool mouth about — that is, when he’s not blaming all his problems on the Jews.

The fact is that we are getting rid of the deadweight. We are making progress. The Republicans are learning their lesson. That’s what primaries are for. That’s what the primaries have done. But what the general election is for is stopping the communists. This is when it counts. This is when it matters. Yet a bunch of prima donnas — mostly on social media, because I haven’t actually met any of them in real life — are announcing they’re going to be AWOL because they didn’t get their way. They want to quit while we’re ahead.

Yeah, I know gas is too expensive. Get over it. Yeah, I know Donald Trump is fighting a war that we should’ve won 30 years ago and that bothers some people. But defeating a generational enemy and preventing it from being able to drop a hot rock on New York — again, a lot of these doomers probably wouldn’t mind the mullahs nuking Tel Aviv because, you know, the Jews — is a good thing. Donald Trump knew he was risking his majority and did what he had to do anyway. We should be proud of him, not act like whiny little teenage girls, pouting in our rooms and desperately scribbling our gripes and complaints in our figurative dream journals.

I just can’t deal with people who are so dumb, or so disingenuous, that they would actually argue that we must protest the Republicans not being conservative and populist enough by electing a bunch of perverted communist weirdos who want to castrate kids, throw open the penitentiaries, invite in the entire Third World, and persecute anybody to the right of Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14). Burn it all down? It’s our house! We’ve got all three branches of government. Did we get everything we wanted from Congress? No. And you know what? We’re never going to get everything we want from Congress. We’re never going to get everything we want from any institution. Because we’re adults — at least some of us — we understand that you don’t always get what you want.

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But we have gotten a lot, all of which this nonsense strategy of sitting out the midterms puts at risk. See the border? It’s closed. What kind of idiot would think it’s a great idea to give power to the people who want open borders in order to protest Donald Trump not deporting quite enough illegal aliens so far? And you’re mad about gas prices? Do you think the party that hates fossil fuels, that wants us riding buses with homicidal hobos or pedaling bicycles like ponytailed gender-studies TAs, is going to make for lower gas prices? They’re going to shut down our entire petroleum industry. Do you think that’s going to make gas cheaper, Einstein? In what universe do you live? Did you think this through?

Once again, we’re faced with the classic “stupid or thinks you are stupid” conundrum: Are they really dumb enough to think that’s a good plan, or do they just think you’re dumb enough to think that’s a good plan? Be mad – good, you should be. But be smart.

Like I said, we get the same ostentatious opt-out announcements every cycle. Once upon a time, I would try to gently reason with people like this. I would provide them evidence and facts showing that choosing defeat was not the best path to victory, either short-term or long-term. But cycle after cycle, we get the same loud, stupid people on social media who stand up and advocate failure as the key to success. You can’t argue with an idiot because he’s an idiot. And you can’t argue with somebody whose purpose is only to draw attention to himself. I don’t want to put these people in the spotlight; they’re political narcissists who want us to beg them for their support. I guess it gives them some sort of meaning, and the attention gives them the false impression that they matter.

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There are demoralized Republicans out there, so there’s a market for dooming. It’s easier to exploit them than to energize them. Sadly, social media pays a premium to loudmouth posers who try to draw attention to themselves by taking obnoxious positions, like not voting in the general, as some sort of dimwitted protest. You just need a relatively small slice of the media pie to be successful, and the slice these guys are aiming to claim is topped with a heaping dollop of strategic stupidity.

“But Kurt, Congress hasn’t done anything!” Yes, it has. Putting the Big Beautiful Bill, a bunch of judges, and things like the Laken Riley Act aside, it has stopped all sorts of horrific Democrat initiatives. “But Kurt, we haven’t jailed all the Obama/Biden crooks, we haven’t deported every single illegal alien, and we aren’t guaranteed ponies at Christmas!” All true. In any human endeavor, you don’t get everything you want all at once. You make compromises. You set priorities. You win some, and you lose some.

Don’t be mad at me for telling you that — be mad at whoever told you differently, because they lied to you. So grow the hell up and stop acting like a bunch of sissies.

Now, I’m going to get a lot of grief about this column because I’m allegedly not taking legit complaints and dissatisfaction seriously enough. What they’re really mad about is that I’m not sufficiently catering to their caterwauling because they have to pay another buck at the gas pump to make sure we all don’t glow in the dark. Oh, do they need a hug? Well, this isn’t the time for hugging. This is the time for voting. This is the time for doing what you have to do to win in the long run. No, gritting your teeth and marching forward doesn’t provide the giddy emotional satisfaction of a temper tantrum. But then, adults aren’t out for emotional satisfaction. They’re out for victory. And the only way we’re going to have any chance of winning our country back is by defeating the communists who want to destroy what’s left of it.

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So to those of you who want me to beg you for your support, here’s some sand. Feel free to pound it. I’m not going to pretend that anybody out there urging us not to do everything we can to win this midterm election — one where the deck is already historically stacked against us — is anything but a clown.

Life is hard. So is ensuring our freedom. Get over it and get to work.

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